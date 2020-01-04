uup’s-aiken-and-beattie-split-over-entering-new-stormont-executive-as-talks-continue

Ulster Unionist negotiators are split over whether the party should enter a new Executive if a deal is reached to restore power-sharing.

UUP leader Steve Aiken wants the party to take its seat in a future administration but he has met with staunch opposition from Upper Bann MLA Doug Beattie.

Under the d’Hondt system, the UUP is entitled to one ministry.

However, Stormont sources told the Belfast Telegraph that Mr Beattie believed the party should not accept it.

They said he had argued strongly in favour of the UUP remaining outside the Executive where it would be free to vigorously challenge the DUP and Sinn Fein.

“Doug Beattie believes that democracy in Northern Ireland is best served by having an opposition at Stormont,” the source said. “He thinks that staying outside and holding the two big parties to account is the only way forward for the Ulster Unionists,

“He has argued that an official opposition will deliver better government in Northern Ireland and will strengthen democracy.