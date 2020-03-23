utah-representative-ben-mcadams-provides-update-after-suffering-severe-shortness-of-breath-due-to-coronavirus



Source: Ben McAdams/Instagram

Utah Representative Ben McAdams has provided an update on his health after being diagnosed with Coronavirus (Covid-19) and being hospitalized due to severe, shortness of breath. Though Ben made it clear he is feeling better, he is still in the hospital. In a post that he shared on his official Instagram account, Representative McAdams stated that on March 14, 2020, he returned from Washington, D.C. and began feeling ill. He immediately self-isolated but his symptoms continued to get worse. On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, he took a Covid-19 test and the results were positive. He then returned home and remained under self-quarantine.

On Friday, March 20, 2020, Representative McAdams continued working from home and remained under self-quarantine. He even shared an infographic on Instagram about Coronavirus and its symptoms. By that evening, he became significantly worse. Rep. McAdam’s case follows the trajectory of those who have become severely ill with Coronavirus. Many patients say that day six is the make or break point. Those who get better do so on day six and those who grow worse tend to do so on day six as well. Friday marked day six for McAdams and by that evening he stated he experienced severe shortness of breath.

“Friday evening, I experienced severe shortness of breath. I followed public health guidelines and called the Covid-19 hotline. I was instructed to go to the hospital and check in with the isolation unit to be seen by health care providers equipped to receive me. I was admitted and have been receiving oxygen as I struggled to maintain my blood oxygen at appropriate levels. I am now off oxygen and feel relatively better and expect to be released as soon as the doctors determine it is appropriate.”

Thank you everyone for your well wishes. Here is an update on my health status.👇#utpol #covid19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/MrugvuupQq — Rep. Ben McAdams (@RepBenMcAdams) March 23, 2020

As the Coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world, people are advised to self-isolate, was their hands for at least 20 seconds, multiple times today, practice proper hygeine and avoid touching their face (the virus enters the body through the eyes, nose, and mouth) and those who cough or sneeze are advised to do so into a tissue and then wash their hands after throwing it away.

Social isolation means staying at least three-feet away from others and only leaving your home for basic necessities, trips to the hospital, to get fresh air and to work.

Those who are sick should contact their local health department for information.



