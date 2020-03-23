uta-makes-“immediate-&-painful”-pay-cuts-as-coronavirus-hobbles-hollywood

Battered by the rapidly spreading coronavirus and its economic shutdown fallout, UTA are slashing salaries today to keep staff employed and the lights on.

“Like companies across the industry and our country, UTA is taking some immediate and painful steps to ensure we get through the current public health and economic crisis as strong as possible” said the Beverly Hills-based uberagency on Monday in a statement. The corporate remarks followed CEO Jeremy Zimmer addressing agents and other employees via a video hook-up today with David Kramer and Jay Sures.

“In addition to aggressive cost-cutting measures, this includes asking our colleagues at every level to take pay reductions, structured so our most senior colleagues make the largest financial sacrifice,” the statement added, as the top brass like Zimmer, Kramer and Sures cut their own pay to zero for the rest of what looks to be an economically rocky 2020, at best. “The understanding and support we’ve received from our colleagues has been incredibly gratifying, as is their recognition that these difficult steps are intended to ensure the long-term strength and viability of our company.”

“While we do not know what the future holds, we are committed to being candid and transparent about where things stand as we navigate these uncharted waters together,” the statement concludes.

With production ground to a halt over the past two weeks and media hubs like L.A., NYC, Toronto and London in various forms of lockdown, the businesses that provide the revenue streams for agencies like UTA, WME and CAA have dried up – forcing all of the big boys to take unprecedented measures.

MORE