uswnt-vs.-england-score:-usa-starts-off-shebelieves-cup-on-high-note-in-dominant-victory

The United States women’s national team kicked off the SheBelieves Cup on a high note on Thursday, beating England 2-0 in Orlando, Florida. In what was a rematch of last year’s World Cup semifinals, the Americans got the best of the Three Lionesses again by scoring two goals in three minutes early in the second half. This time without Alex Morgan who is expecting the birth of her first child, the U.S. out-shot England 23-8 in another dominant performance that comes just under a month after qualifying for the 2020 Summer Olympics. In this one, the U.S. had less possession but was clinical when needed, with Christen Press scoring in the 53rd minute and Carli Lloyd scoring two minutes later. Lloyd finished with a goal and an assist, setting up Press’ unbelievable winner. The veteran fed the ball with a sharp pass to Press’ feet at the top of the box before she took a couple perfect touches before firing home into the far upper corner with a curling effort. Take a look:

Then it was Lloyd’s turn, with Lindsey Horan feeding her into the box with a perfect pass before she fired home with a bullet shot.With the win, the U.S. is tied atop the four-team table with Spain after the European nation beat Japan 2-1 in the opener. Last year the U.S. finished in second in the competition with England winning it. The U.S. will play Spain on Sunday in the second match with kickoff at 5 p.m. — stream on fuboTV (Try for free).