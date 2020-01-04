‘use-olympic-year-to-help-end-britain’s-inactivity-crisis’

Sports leaders have today urged Government, schools and wider society to make 2020 a watershed year in ending the gender gap and tackling the national crisis of inactivity.
It follows the publication of the annual Sport England Active Lives survey which showed that 2019 had been a potential turning point in addressing what UK sports leaders have called a “public health urgency”. Less than half of children are meeting the chief medical officer’s guidleline of an average of one hour of sport or activity each day but that still represented an improvement of 279,600 (3.6%) on 2018.
Sport England’s ‘This Girl Can’ campaign had helped to get more women into sport and they have also endorsed The Telegraph’s ‘Girls Inspired’ campaign which was launched last April to tackle alarming trends of inactivity among girls. Children from least affluent families and asian and black children were also less likely to be active.
The governing bodies of every major sport have jointly written to Boris Johnson’s new Government to urge at least an hour of sport and physical activity in the school day and Sport England now want this Olympic and Paralympic year to act as a further catalyst.
“2020 should be significant far beyond the medals,” said Tim Hollingsworth, the chief executive of Sport England. “It must also be the year when the bigger challenges we face in improving sport and physical activity at all levels are tackled with greater vigour and determination and with more collaboration than ever.”
Despite recent improvements, Hollingsworth said that “nobody should settle” for current inactivity levels and highlighted the clear correlation between being active and children’s happiness, trust of other children, resilience and wellbeing.
The Government has promised to invest £500 million in new youth clubs and services, as well as £17 million on teacher training in primary schools, while Sport England is offering targeted investment to make secondary school PE more appealing. “2020 should also be the year we take forward even more challenging conversations about the gender gap,” said Hollingsworth.
“When the Lionesses pack out Wembley or Dina Asher-Smith takes on and beats the world, it’s easy to think ‘job done’ on this issue but that’s not true. Three quarters of women tell us that they want to be more active but ‘something’ is stopping them – mostly the fear of judgement. Much more work is needed to break down barriers. You will be seeing lots more from Sport England on this in 2020. We have made significant progress – but there is much more to do.”