usa’s-hardcore-psych-marathon-is-here-to-save-you-from-boredom

Psych stars James Roday and Dule Hill heard the call of your boredom while you’re stuck at home and social distancing from your fake psychic detective friends, and they have a cure! The two announced Friday that USA Network is airing all eight seasons of Psych this April in mini-marathons. Seasons 1 and 2 will kick things off and air nonstop from Wednesday April 8 at 10/9c though Friday April 10 at 5 a.m. ET. The following week, USA will air Seasons 3 and 4, and so on and so forth. Meanwhile, Roday and Hill, plus their Psych co-stars Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, Corbin Bernsen, and Tim Omundson, will be featured on USA all month long as they share their favorite Psych moments and memories. The Best Crime Dramas and Murder Mysteries to Binge Right Now

Not only is this news actually excellent news — Psych is a great binge even if you’ve seen every single episode multiple times — but it will also hold us all over until the show’s second film is released at some point later this year.If you don’t want to wait and watch Psych on USA though, you should also know that it’s currently streaming on Amazon Prime or IMDb TV (the latter with ads).

Dule Hill and James Roday, PsychPhoto: Alan Zenuk, © USA Network