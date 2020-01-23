usain-bolt-expecting-first-child-with-girlfriend-kasi-bennett:-‘our-biggest-blessing’

Usain Bolt is going to be a dad, as girlfriend Kasi Bennett is expecting their first child together.

The Olympic gold medal winner / all-round legend confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a snap of the glowing mum-to-be.

Alongside the shot – showing the businesswoman cradling her baby bump – the 33-year-old simply wrote: ‘I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi.b.’

Even their baby announcement is cool.

Right on cue, fans flocked to congratulate the pair on their happy news.

‘I wish u and your family a great life and I hope the mother of your child has a safe delivery,’ a follower commented.

‘Wow. So beautiful. Congrats and lots of blessings,’ an Instagram user posted.

‘Beautiful news. Another Champ on the way,’ another said.

While one joked: ‘Breaking world records already.’

Usain and Kasi made their relationship official back in 2016, but are thought to have been dating for years before this.

But, despite being one of the famous men in the world, he has made sure to keep his romance with the Elevate Marketing House managing director largely under wraps.

Chatting about his love-life last year, he told Daily Mail: ‘I’m not a single man but I just don’t put my love life out there that much.’

In a previous chat with People magazine, he opened up about how much he would love to have a family one day.

‘I definitely want a family, though,’ he told the publication. ‘For me, over the years, I’ve waited because I want to make sure it’s the right person.

‘I’ve always said I want three kids. The other day I hung out with my buddy who has three kids and it was crazy.

‘I was like, “Hmmmm do I really want 3 kids?” But yes, yes I do. I’m sure of it.’

When drawn over whether he would be popping the question, the athlete explained he wanted to follow in his parents’ footsteps, as they spent a decade together before taking the plunge.

‘I want to be like that, I want to have what my parents have,’ he added. ‘I want to take my time to make sure everything is perfect.’





