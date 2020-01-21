usa-today-names-a-former-boston-jail-among-’10-gorgeous-properties-that-are-now-hotels’

A Beacon Hill jail-turned-luxury hotel that once housed some of Boston’s most notorious criminals just made USA Today’s list of “10 gorgeous properties that are now hotels.”

USA Today recognized 10 historic landmarks that have been “artfully preserved and given a new life as modern hotels,” and included The Liberty Hotel Boston, A Luxury Collection Hotel on the list, which was released Monday.

The Liberty Hotel “blends history with high-style luxury and homegrown warmth for a quintessentially Boston experience,” wrote the publication.

Here’s what USA Today wrote about the hotel:

Located at the foot of Beacon Hill in Boston, The Liberty Hotel is an imaginative transformation of the Charles Street Jail, a national historic landmark built in 1851. Some of Boston’s most notorious criminals, including James “Whitey” Bulger, were once locked up here. Today, the hotel blends history with high-style luxury and homegrown warmth for a quintessentially Boston experience. The 298 rooms and suites offer views of the city skyline and Charles River through original wrought-iron windows. The jail’s granite exterior and expansive interiors remain largely unchanged and the original atrium is still the heart of the hotel with its historic catwalks.

