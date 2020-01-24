us-won’t-extradite-anne-sacoolas,-diplomat’s-wife-accused-of-killing-uk-teen

January 23, 2020 | 10: 32pm

The US will not extradite the wife of an intelligence official accused of killing a British teenager in a wrong-way vehicle crash in August, officials said Thursday.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo denied the UK’s extradition request for Anne Sacoolas, who claimed diplomatic immunity and returned to the US following the head-on crash that left 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn dead.

She was charged in December with causing death by dangerous driving for allegedly hitting the teen Aug. 27 on a road near a US Air Force base in Northampshire.

A State Department spokesperson said Sacoolas, 42, had “immunity from criminal jurisdiction” at the time of the crash, and for the duration of her stay in the UK.

“If the United States were to grant the UK’s extradition request, it would render the invocation of diplomatic immunity a practical nullity and would set an extraordinarily troubling precedent,” the spokesperson told The Post in a statement.

President Trump met with the teen’s parents, Tim Dunn and Charlotte Charles, at the White House in October, as part of their appeals to get Sacoolas returned to the UK.

The parents on Thursday said they were “not surprised” by the decision not to extradite, Sky News reported.

They said they would react fully to the announcement on Friday, adding that “the fight goes on” for justice for their son.

The UK’s Home Office said it was disappointed in the decision, which “appears to be a denial of justice.”

“We are urgently considering our options,” a spokeswoman told Sky News.