us-withholds-support-for-new-lebanese-government-dominated-by-hizbollah-and-its-christian-allies

The US has said it is not sure if it can work with Lebanon’s new government, formed in response to growing protests over corruption, because it is dominated by Hizbollah and its allies.

Lebanon’s new government is made up of appointees nominated by the powerful Shia group Hizbollah and its prime minister, Hassan Diab, a relatively unknown university professor backed by Hizbollah.

Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, when asked by Bloomberg News whether he supported the government, said: “I don’t know the answer to that yet. We’re prepared to engage, provide support, but only to a government that’s committed to reform.”

Mr Pompeo and anti-Iran Trump administration officials have pressed the Lebanese government for years to sideline Hizbollah’s political leaders. The US has designated Hizbollah a terrorist entity and recently introduced sanctions on businessmen and officials linked to the group.