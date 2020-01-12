us-warns-iraq-that-cash-crunch-is-coming-if-troops-get-booted

January 11, 2020 | 7: 01pm

A US Marine carries a sand bag during the reinforcement of the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq. AP

The US is warning Iraq that it will pay big time if Baghdad boots out American troops.

State Department officials took aim at Iraq’s central bank account at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York City, promising a cash crunch if US forces are sent home, the Wall Street Journal reported. Many nations maintain government accounts at the New York Fed.

Any move by the Trump administration to turn off the money tap could jolt the already shaky Iraqi economy.

Earlier this week, Iraq voted overwhelmingly for a nonbinding resolution calling for a US withdrawal. The vote, which was backed by the Prime Minister, came in response to the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani.

“Whenever you have any amicable divorce, you still have the worry about the children, pets, furniture and plants, some of which are sentimental,” one Iraqi politician told the Journal.