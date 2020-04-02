US unemployment claims hit record 6.6 million as layoffs accelerate with virus

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 6.6 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week — doubling a record high set just one week earlier — a sign that layoffs are accelerating in the midst of the coronavirus.The stunning report Thursday from the Labor Department showed that job cuts are mounting against the backdrop of economies in the United States and abroad that have almost certainly sunk into a severe recession as businesses close across the world.The figure for last week is much higher than the previous record of 3.3 million reported for the previous week. The surging layoffs have led many economists to envision as many as 20 million lost jobs by the end of April. The unemployment rate could spike to as high as 15% this month, above the previous record of 10.8% set during a deep recession in 1982.Many employers are slashing their payrolls to try to stay afloat because their revenue has collapsed, especially at restaurants, hotels, gyms, movie theaters and other venues that depend on face-to-face interaction. Auto sales have sunk, and factories have closed.

Stay-at-home orders, imposed by most U.S. states, have intensified pressure on businesses, most of which face rent, loans and other bills that must be paid.Congress significantly expanded the unemployment benefits system in last week’s $2.2 trillion economic rescue package. That legislation added $600 a week in jobless aid, on top of what recipients receive from their states. This will enable many lower-income workers to manage their expenses and even increase their purchasing power and support the economy.It also makes many more people eligible for jobless aid, including the self-employed, contractors, and so-called “gig economy” workers such as Uber and Lyft drivers.Kathryn Lickteig, a cook in Kansas City, signed up for unemployment compensation last week after the city shut down dine-in restaurants. She is hopeful that the extra $600 will help her ride out the shutdown instead of having to look for an interim job.”It has eased my mind so much,” she said. “I do not have to actively go out and expose myself to the public and possibly get sick. I can stay home now and do my part in social distancing.”The legislation will also help fund unemployment benefits for workers whose hours have been cut. That would enable these people to replace some of their lost income with unemployment aid even as they keep their jobs.

About 26 states allow workers with reduced hours to claim benefits. Most economists support doing so because it encourages companies to cut back on hours rather than lay off workers. Any program that encourages companies to maintain connections with their workers can help the economy rebound faster after the virus outbreak is contained.Typically, people who receive jobless aid are required to actively look for a new job and to document their searches. But Congress has passed other legislation that encourages states to drop that requirement, given that so many businesses are closed, and most Americans have been ordered to stay mostly at home.Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said this week that just 6% of companies surveyed by Moody’s say they’re hiring — down dramatically from 40% in the weeks preceding the coronavirus outbreak. The plunge in hiring underscores the difficulty that anyone out of work would have finding a new job.On Friday, the government will issue the March jobs report, which economists forecast will show a loss of 145,000 jobs. That report is based on data gathered mostly before the spike in layoffs began two weeks ago. Though relatively small, that loss would still end a record-long 113-month streak of job growth.Numerous state unemployment agencies have struggled to keep up with the flood of applications for jobless benefits. New York’s Labor Department asks people to file on different days depending on their last names. Monday, for example, is reserved for those last names that start with A through F.A guide to surviving financially as bills come due

Housing

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Numerous mortgage lenders have said they are willing to work with distressed borrowers, including potentially suspending or reducing payments. Contact them immediately to find out about your options.If you hold a mortgage backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac — about half of all mortgage holders do — there is help. The mortgage buyers have suspended all foreclosures and evictions for homes owned by their companies. They’ve also expanded their forbearance program, which could suspend payments for up to a year. Ask the company you make your payments to if you hold a Fannie or Freddie loan.The federal government has also halted foreclosures and evictions for mortgages insured by the Federal Housing Administration.Renters’ fate depends on where they live and who they rent from. Reach out to your landlord or property management company to ask for leniency. Several cities, such as Seattle, San Francisco and Boston, have halted evictions due to the coronavirus.

Utilities

AP Photo/Mark Duncan

Gas, electric and other utility providers often have assistance programs for customers who cannot pay in full. There are also government and charitable programs to help low-income or struggling households. Ask the utility provider for referrals or call 2-1-1 for help finding local social service programs or charities. Several cities and regions have opted to halt utility shutoffs.

Health insurance

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

COBRA allows laid-off workers at large employers to pay to continue their health insurance coverage, but it can be prohibitively expensive. Being laid off also qualifies as a life event for most insurers, which means someone could get on a partner’s insurance outside of the normal open enrollment period.Due to the coronavirus, a handful of states have reopened their individual insurance exchanges to people who didn’t find coverage during the regular sign-up windows that started last fall. People who have lost coverage through their employer are allowed to shop on the exchanges outside the regular enrollment period.Some households may qualify for their state’s Medicaid program too.

Debt

AP Photo/Jenny Kane

If you are struggling to pay your credit card, auto loan or other debt, reach out to your lender. They’ve been instructed by federal regulators to work with borrowers impacted by the virus. Banks have said they are willing to make a variety of arrangements such as waiving fees, temporarily lowering interest rates or making other payment arrangements.

Student loans

AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Federal loan borrowers can now seek an emergency administrative forbearance, which would allow them to postpone payments for up to 60 days. Borrowers must contact a servicer to apply.The federal government also lowered the interest rate on all federally held student loans to 0%. However, that will not lower the monthly payment; instead it will apply the payment entirely to the principle balance.The government has also temporarily halted collections and wage garnishment for borrowers who’ve fallen behind on their federal student loans. It has instructed private collection agencies to follow suit.If you have private student loans, contact your servicer for their repayment options.

Budget

AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

It’s time to cut any non-essential expenses,. That means ending your gym membership and trimming phone or internet plans. Day care or monthly commuting passes might be paused or lowered during unemployment.Consider extra work if you can to bring in income. If you still come up short, stay calm.“Companies are rolling out programs to help with missed or late payments,” said Kristin Pugh, a certified financial planner. “If you can’t make a payment or can only make a partial payment you need to be proactive and reach out.”FPA is offering free financial guidance to Americans in need. A nonprofit credit counseling agency can also provide low cost help managing debt and creating a household budget.If necessary, consider seeking aid for basic needs such as food and shelter. Or consider local food banks, which have more leniency in who they can help. United Way and 2-1-1 can also help you find social service support you may qualify for in your area.

Government help

AP Photo/Mark Tenally

Yes, the government is delivering one-time payments to adults, but those are still weeks away.Evelyn Zohlen, a certified financial planner and chair of the Financial Planning Association, urges people to use that money for needs not wants. If you are not in need, consider dropping that money into an emergency savings fund as anyone’s economic picture can change quickly.If you are laid off or your income has been reduced, apply for unemployment as soon as possible.Congress is beefing up what states can offer — including allowing part-time, self-employed and gig economy workers who typically weren’t covered to seek benefits. People who are quarantined, left work due to risk of exposure or to care for a family member can also apply.Applications can typically take two to three weeks to process, thought the surge in applications could extend that time frame.

