us-tried-to-assassinate-another-iranian-commander-on-day-of-soleimani’s-death

The US military attempted to assassinate another senior Iranian commander on the same day they killed Qassem Soleimani, officials have claimed.

A military airstrike by special operations forces targeted Abdul Reza Shahlai, a high-ranking commander in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, but the mission was not successful, the Washington Post reports.

US officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said both men were on approved military targeting lists, indicating a deliberate effort to bring down the leadership of Iran’s Quds force.

It is not known how the mission, which took place in Yemen, failed.

Shahlai, said to be a close confidante of Soleimani, is an operational commander who is responsible for commanders in key countries including Iraq, Syria, Yemen and Lebanon.

His activities included providing weapons and explosives to Shia militia groups and directing a plot to assassinate the Saudi ambassador in Washington, D.C. in 2011.

It was the commander’s activities in Yemen that increased U.S. efforts to locate him, reports say.

Last month, the US State Department’s Reward For Justice Program offered a $15 million reward for information on Shahla’i and the possible disruption of IRGC financial mechanisms.

They described him as having a ‘long history of involvement in attacks targeting the U.S. and our allies’.

The Pentagon declined to discuss the highly-classified operation.

Navy Cdr. Rebecca Rebarich, a Pentagon spokeswoman told the Washington Post: ‘We have seen the report of a January 2 airstrike in Yemen, which is long-understood as a safe space for terrorists and other adversaries to the United States.

‘The Department of Defense does not discuss alleged operations in the region.’

Tensions soared after Soleimani was killed in a drone strike ordered by Donald Trump on January 3.

The US Defence Department said it targeted Soleimani because he ‘was actively developing plans to attack American diplomats and service members in Iraq and throughout the region’.

It also accused Soleimani of approving the attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad.

However, the country’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei sparked fears of war after he promised ‘harsh vengeance’.

On January 8, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq housing American and coalition forces.

No lives were lost in the retaliation.

In a military statement on Saturday, Iran admitted to shooting down a Ukrainian passenger plane, killing 176 people on board.

After days of denials that it was responsible, the government claimed the disaster was the result of ‘human error caused by American adventurism.’