us-to-join-probe-into-ukrainian-plane-crash-in-iran

New York, US:

The US National Transporation Safety Board said Thursday it will join the probe into the Ukrainian Boeing airliner which went down in Iran.

“The NTSB has designated an accredited representative to the investigation of the crash,” said the agency which probes transport accidents.

US President Donald Trump said he had “suspicions” about the crash of a Ukrainian airliner outside Tehran as US media reported it had been mistakenly shot down by Iran.

Unnamed officials told American media that Iranian air defense systems likely accidentally shot down the airliner Wednesday, killing all of the 176 people on board.

Newsweek, CBS and CNN said that satellite, radar and electronic data indicated the tragic error, which followed a ballistic missile barrage by Iran on two military bases in Iraq where US troops work.

Trump didn’t directly confirm that conclusion, but strongly hinted at it.

