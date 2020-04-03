🔥US suffers biggest spike in coronavirus deaths as New York tells 9m to cover faces🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Nine million New Yorkers were today being urged to cover their faces when going outside as the United States suffered its biggest spike in coronavirus deaths.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said all residents should wear scarves, bandanas or other similar items in public to curb the outbreak in America’s biggest Covid-19 hotspot, where more than 50,000 have tested positive.

“When you put on that face covering, you’re protecting everyone else,” the mayor said at a press briefing, adding that surgical masks should be kept for the city’s “hero” medical staff and first responders.

A similar move has also been adopted by Los Angeles.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio

The Trump administration is expected to announce new guidance recommending that many Americans wear face coverings in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The recommendations are likely to apply to those in areas hardest-hit by community transmission.

US officials reported more than 1,000 fatalities from the pandemic in a single day, bringing the total number of deaths nationwide to more than 6,000.

The extent of the economic devastation was also emerging as it was revealed that more than 6.6 million Americans had sought unemployment benefits in a week.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

It is believed the White House’s new face-covering the guidance would suggest that non-medical masks, T-shirts or bandanas be used to cover the nose and mouth when outside the home.

Meanwhile medical-grade masks would be reserved for those dealing directly with the sick.

In his latest White House briefing on the coronavirus, Donald Trump indicated that he would support such a recommendation. “If people wanted to wear them, they can,” he said.

Dr Deborah Birx, co-ordinator for the government’s coronavirus task force, said new data showed that the administration’s social-distancing guidelines were not being followed to the extent necessary to keep virus-related deaths to a minimum.

The public health crisis was deepening in New York City, where one funeral home had 185 bodies stacked up — more than triple normal capacity. The city has seen at least 1,500 virus deaths.

The home’s owner Pat Marmo said he had been begging families to insist hospitals hold their dead loved ones as long as possible, adding: “We need help.”

Meanwhile, passengers on a cruise ship on which four people died, including a 75-year-old Briton, were disembarking today after it was allowed to dock in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, having previously being denied entry to the US.

The Zaandam, which was carrying 200 Britons, had nine confirmed cases of Covid-19 as well as around 200 people who reported flu-like symptoms.

Medical personnel immediately began off-loading 13 severely ill passengers and one crew member to take to local hospitals following a three-week ordeal.

Its sister ship, Rotterdam, was also allowed to dock. The Foreign Office has said it is “finalising” arrangements for British nationals to return home.