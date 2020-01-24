us-says-34-troops-suffered-‘traumatic-brain-injuries’-after-iran-missile-strike

Dozens of US servicemen and women suffered traumatic brain injuries as a result of an Iranian missile strike, the Pentagon said.

The affected service members were injured when the Iranian government fired 22 missiles at the Al-Asad airbase in Iraq, where allied US troops were stationed.

That January 8 blitz was in response to Donald Trump ordering the assassination of Iran’s top General Qasem Soleimani days before.

President Trump sought to play down news of the wounds earlier this week, saying he did not consider them physical combat wounds.

Developing story, more to follow.