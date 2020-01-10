us-refuses-iraqi-pm’s-request-for-talks-on-troop-withdrawal

The US has refused a request by Iraq for talks on the withdrawal of troops from the country on Friday, saying America was a “force for good” in the Middle East.

Adel Abdul-Mahdi, Iraq’s caretaker prime minister,had asked Mike Pompeo, Secretary of State, in a phone call on Thursday night to send a delegation to Baghdad to prepare for a pullout.

“Iraq is keen to keep the best relations with its neighbours and friends within the international community,” said Mr Abdul-Mahdi, in a clear reference to Tehran, whose calls for the US to leave the region have taken on an added urgency since Washington’s deadly strike on its top commander, Qassem Soleimani.

The State Department responded today by saying it was willing to hold talks, but a US retreat from Iraq would not be up for discussion.