us-presidential-election:-2020-date,-candidates-and-schedule-revealed

Almost four years after Donald Trump’s election shook the world, the United States is set to go back to the polls to see if the divisive leader will be handed power for another term.

Mr Trump looks to have fended off impeachment , and has already started campaigning 10 months ahead of the vote.

Americans will head to the ballots in November, but the names which will feature on the papers are yet to be determined.

The Democrats need to choose a candidate , with the likes of Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg still in the running.

The US general election will take place on November 3 this year.

According to US law the election takes place on the first Tuesday after November 1, so it cannot take place on the first of the month.

It is likely that current Vice President Mike Pence will run alongside President Trump.

The other side of the ticket is still wide open, with a decision on the Democratic candidate not expected until the party’s convention in mid-July.

Ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC), US states will hold primaries in which party members will indicate which of the candidates they support.

It is almost certain that Donald Trump will be the Republican candidate in the election (AFP via Getty Images)

The big date in the calendar is “Super Tuesday” on March 3, where 15 states will announce who they would like to represent the Democratic Party. The others will nominate in dribs and drabs until the conventions.

Members of the Republican Party across the country will also be asked who they want to run for them, but incumbent Mr Trump is unopposed in some states and it would be a coup if he were to not be nominated.

After the DNC – which runs from July 13 to July 16 – the Republican National Convention will take place between August 24 and 27.

Over September and October, there will be three debates between the Presidential candidates, and one between the vice-presidential candidates.

The election will happen on November 3, and after a winner is declared they will be inaugurated on January 20, 2021.