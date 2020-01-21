Home NEWS US President Donald Trump Calls Impeachment Trial “Disgraceful, Hoax”

US President Donald Trump Calls Impeachment Trial "Disgraceful, Hoax"

US President Donald Trump Calls Impeachment Trial 'Disgraceful, Hoax'

Donald Trump branded his impeachment trial a “hoax” in the Swiss resort of Davos.

Davos, Switzerland:

US President Donald Trump branded his impeachment trial a “hoax” in the Swiss resort of Davos on Tuesday, hours before senators were to start debating a push to remove him from office.

Asked by reporters why he was in Davos, not back in Washington, Trump said: “We’re meeting with world leaders, the most important people in the world and we’re bringing back tremendous business.”

“The other’s just a hoax,” he said. “It’s the witch hunt that’s been going on for years and frankly it’s disgraceful.”

