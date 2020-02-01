us-postal-worker-faces-jail-after-hiding-thousands-of-undelivered-letters

The latest headlines in your inbox

A postman is facing prison after he was caught with a storage unit full of thousands of letters he failed to deliver.

Jason Delacruz, a courier from Chesapeake, Virginia, said he felt “pressured” and could not “make time” to finish his delivery route, so paid £37 monthly to hire the container for the leftover mail.

He plead guilty to charges of delay of mail and now faces a fine and up to five years in jail.

Investigators began to probe Delacruz after receiving a complaint and photographic evidence of him unloading his truck into a storage unit in Virginia Beach, court documents show.

He told the court that he began hiding mail in late 2018 until he was snared in May last year.

Agents from the United States Postal Office of Inspector General found 5,000 pieces of mail, most of which were adverts including 97 first-class, and 115 magazine subscriptions, insurance documents and one parcel.

They delivered the first-class mail after it was found, but discarded the adverts.

USPS said he Delacruz resigned in 2019, having been an employee for 14 months.

He is due to be sentenced on February 12.