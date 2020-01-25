us-plans-to-evacuate-americans-from-wuhan-amid-coronavirus-outbreak

January 25, 2020 | 8: 50am

A policeman uses a digital thermometer to take a driver’s temperature at a checkpoint at a highway toll gate in Wuhan. AP

The US government is moving to evacuate citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, which is paralyzed by a massive virus outbreak.

The government is arranging a charter flight Sunday to get citizens and diplomats out of the epidemic-stricken city, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The number of people in China infected with the coronavirus now tops 1,300, according to the Global Times, an English-language Chinese news outlet.

At least 41 people have died in Wuhan, which has a population of 11 million. It has sickened at least two people in the US and three people in New York are being monitored.