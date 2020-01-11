us-open-champion-bianca-andreescu-to-miss-australian-open-through-injury

US Open champion Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a knee injury.

The 19-year-old beat Serena Williams at Flushing Meadows in September to lift her first grand slam title.

But she will not be in Melbourne for the opening grand slam of 2020 due to a problem she suffered during last year’s WTA Finals.

She wrote on Twitter: “Hey guys, just wanted to give you a little update on my knee rehab after I got injured at the WTA finals in Shenzhen. My rehab is going well, I feel better and stronger every day but after discussing it with my team and following the recommendation of the doctors, the Australian Open is unfortunately too soon in my rehab process and I sadly will not be able to play in it this year.

“It was a very tough decision to make as I love to play in Melbourne but I have to respect the recuperation plan for my knee and body.”