us-military-prepares-for-possible-‘tit-for-tat’-strike-by-iran

January 7, 2020 | 7: 31am

Iranian lawmakers chant slogans as some of them hold posters of Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, listens as Secretary of Defense Mark Esper delivers a statement on Iraq and Syria.

The US military has increased protection of its forces, particularly in Iraq, amid fears that Iran is planning a “tit-for-tat” strike on an American commander as revenge for the assassination of its most powerful general, according to a report.

The death of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who led the elite Quds Force, in a drone attack at Baghdad’s airport at President Trump’s order sparked massive demonstrations and an outpouring of grief across Iran.

Two US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told The Associated Press that targeting Soleimani was not representative of a wholesale shift in Washington’s policy toward the Islamic Republic – and Trump has said he was not seeking a “regime change” in Tehran.

But the attack on the revered commander was a risky decision that the president’s Republican and Democratic predecessors avoided amid concerns it would draw the two countries closer to conflict.

While officials say American intelligence is unclear on whether Iran’s latest military moves are designed to bolster its defenses or prepare for an offensive strike, the US is reinforcing its own positions in the region.

US officials said some Iranian vessels have spread out could move rapidly to attack – and that Washington anticipated a “major” attack of some kind within the next day or two.

A number of the recently deployed troops from the 1st Brigade of the 82nd Airborne Division have moved into Iraq from Kuwait to ramp up security for Americans there, officials said.

As of Monday, officials said, there had not been a widely distributed order or recommendation to bolster security at military facilities worldwide. Instead, decisions were left up to the commanders.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Monday said no decision had been made about withdrawing troops from Iraq.

Pro-Iranian factions in the Iraqi government have pushed to kick out US troops following Soleimani’s killing on Iraqi soil. Esper spoke to reporters after a letter from a US Marine general circulated that seemed to suggest a withdrawal had been ordered in response to a vote by the Iraqi Parliament over the weekend.

“There’s been no decision whatsoever to leave Iraq,” Esper said.

On Capitol Hill, meanwhile, Democrats prepared largely symbolic resolutions under the War Powers Act to limit Trump’s military actions regarding Iran.

In a letter to House Democrats, Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the airstrike on Soleimani “provocative and disproportionate” and said it had “endangered our service-members, diplomats and others by risking a serious escalation of tensions with Iran.”

Congress, which has the sole power to declare war, has complained that the president had not provided advance notice of his airstrike in Baghdad.

Trump did meet the 48-hour deadline required by the War Powers Act to notify Congress after the deadly drone strike, though the document was classified and no public version was released.

On Wednesday, senators will receive a briefing on the situation, according a person familiar with the meeting told The AP.

Pompeo, Esper, CIA Director Gina Haspel and Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, are expected to speak. The House also is expected to be briefed this week.