us-military-had-advance-warning-of-incoming-missiles-fired-by-iran

January 8, 2020 | 8: 46am

A US military troop at Ain al-Asad air base in Iraq. AP

The US military had advance warning of an incoming rocket barrage from Iran at two bases in Iraq, giving troops time to reach shelter, according to a report on Wednesday.

Tehran fired more than a dozen missiles at the bases that house US and coalition forces in retaliation for a drone strike that killed Iran’s top military leader Qassam Soleimani last week.

“The early warning system worked,” a US official told USA Today.

A total of 15 surface-to-surface missiles were fired by Iran, US officials.

Ten hit the Ain al-Assad air base and one struck a base in Erbil, while the other four failed.

The Pentagon said no casualties were reported and it was still assessing damage to the bases, but it appeared that a hangar at Assad was damaged.

Following the attacks Tuesday evening, President Trump tweeted that “All is well!” and said he would be “making a statement” Wednesday morning.

There are about 5,000 US troops stationed in Iraq.

With Post wires