us-firefighters-cheered-as-they-arrive-to-fight-australian-wildfires

January 9, 2020 | 5: 09pm

US fire fighters arrived at Sydney Int Airport this week, on their way to assist with fire fighting in Victoria. Coming through, all gathered gave a spontaneous & lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude & admiration we all have for their generosity. #NSWRFS @NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/5epg5y4qxX

They’re not just heroes in the US.

American firefighters got a rousing round of applause when they arrived in Australia to help battle the catastrophic wildfires that have ripped through huge swaths of the Land Down Under.

Footage tweeted Thursday by Shane Fitzsimmons, commissioner of the New South Wales Rural Fire Service, shows the smoke eaters arriving at Sydney International Airport to a cheering crowd of locals.

“US fire fighters arrived at Sydney Int Airport this week, on their way to assist with fire fighting in Victoria,” Fitzsimmons wrote.

“Coming through, all gathered gave a spontaneous & lengthy round of applause, reflecting the gratitude & admiration we all have for their generosity.”

Firefighters from throughout the US have been chipping in to help douse the out-of-control blaze that has ravaged Australia for months — and continues to spread.

Australia and New Zealand have been sending firefighters to the US for years, including 138 people in 2018. But this year marks the first time since 2010 that American firefighters have worked in Australia, according to a CNN report.

“It’s so refreshing and gratifying to see them be welcomed and appreciated,” Autumn Snyder, the wife of one Alabama firefighter in the Australian contingent, told CNN.

“We are a public service family and believe in doing all the good we can,” she said. “We are super proud of the work he is doing over there.”

The Australian fires have burned since September, and have killed at least 26 people and torched nearly 18 million acres across six states.