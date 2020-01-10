us-failed-to-kill-second-iran-leader-on-same-day-of-qassem-soleimani-strike

January 10, 2020 | 3: 21pm | Updated January 10, 2020 | 3: 24pm

Pakistani Shiite Muslims chant slogans during a demonstration against the recent U.S. attack in Iraq that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani AP

The same day the US military killed the top Iranian commander in Baghdad, American forces also tried to carry out another top secret mission against a senior Iranian military official in Yemen, a new report said Friday.

The strike targeting Abdul Reza Shahlai, a financier and key commander of Iran’s elite Quds Force had been a key pro-Iranian figure in Yemen, failed to take him out, the Washington Post reported, citing a quartet of US officials familiar with the plan.

The operation suggested that the killing of Quds leader Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani last week was part of a broader operation.

US military operations in Yemen, where a civil war has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, are conducted in secret, and officials said the operation against Shahlai remained highly classified.

Many declined to offer details other than to say it was unsuccessful, the paper reported.

Officials at the Pentagon and in Florida were monitoring the strikes and had considered announcing them at the same time had both succeeded, the officials said.

“If we had killed him, we’d be bragging about it that same night,” said a senior US official, who like others spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a classified military operation.

Another senior official said the twin strikes were authorized at roughly the same time and that the US did not disclose the Shahlai mission because the plan failed.

Congressional Democrats and some Republican senators have questioned the administration’s rationale for the strike on Soleimani.

US State Department

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah charged that an intel briefing by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mike Esper, CIA chief Gina Haspel was “probably the worst briefing at least on a military issue I’ve seen.”

Pompeo later defended the briefing, saying they informed lawmakers with about as much detail as they could.

But some Congressional Democrats weren’t buying Team Trump’s explanation.

“I believe this administration is after the fact trying to piece together a rationale for its action that was impulsive, reckless and put this country’s security at risk,” said Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia.

President Trump said Thursday that Soleimani was targeted because he planned to blow up the US Embassy in Baghdad.

But Pompeo was less clear during an interview later Thursday on Fox News.

“There was no doubt that there were a series of imminent attacks that were being plotted by Qassem Soleimani. And we don’t know precisely when and we don’t know precisely where, but it was real,” Pompeo said.

House lawmakers approved a non-binding resolution Thursday to restrict the Trump administration’s authority to attack Iran without congressional approval.

Analysts said the second strike raises questions about the administration’s justification for the killing.

“This suggests a mission with a longer planning horizon and a larger objective, and it really does call into question why there was an attempt to explain this publicly on the basis of an imminent threat,” Suzanne Maloney, an Iran scholar at the Brookings Institution, told the DC paper.

The State Department had offered a $15 million reward last month for information leading to Shahlai and the disruption of the Quds’ finances.

That announcement said that Shahlai was based in Yemen and had a “long history of involvement in attacks targeting the US and our allies, including in the 2011 plot against the Saudi ambassador” at an Italian restaurant in Washington.