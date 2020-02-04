us-democratic-primaries-2020:-schedule,-dates-and-candidates

The latest headlines in your inbox

The US will head to the polls in November to decide whether Donald Trump will lead them for another four years.

Mr Trump, as the Republican candidate, is vying for a second term as America’s 45th president, while the race to select his Democratic opponent is heating up.

A whittled-down list of candidates are continuing their battle across the country in a bid to win over voters across all 50 states .

But the nomination process is long and unpredictable, with months until the final ballots are counted.

So who are the current contenders? And what how will the final candidate be decided?

Here’s our complete guide to the Democratic race for the 2020 US presidency.

What is a primary and how is it different from a caucus?

Primary elections and caucuses are the two methods used by states to select a potential presidential nominee. They take place between January and June.

Some states only hold primary elections, some only hold caucuses, and others use a combination of both.

Candidates’ aim at each primary or caucus is to win over as many delegates as possible. These are individuals who represent their state at national party conventions. The candidate backed by the most delegates wins the party’s nomination.

Most parties hold one of these conventions when the primaries and caucuses are over. This is when the winning candidates are put forward to fight their political rivas in the general election.

If no candidate wins the majority of a party’s delegates during the primaries and caucuses, delegates at the national convention choose the nominee through additional rounds of voting.

Voters will cast their ballots on Election Day in November (AFP via Getty Images)

Primaries

In general, primaries use secret ballots for voting and are run by state and local governments.

They are held in much the same way as the November general election: voters go to a polling station, cast their vote and leave.

Primaries can be open, closed, top-two, or hybrid:

Open primaries allow any eligible voter to cast a ballot, regardless of political affiliation.

Closed primaries allow only registered members of the party to participate.

Top-two primaries generate two winners, who then both proceed to the general election.

Hybrid primaries are a mix of open and closed primary nomination processes.

Voters watch on during a campaign rally in Cedar Falls, Iowa (Getty Images)

Caucuses

Caucuses are private events that are directly run by the political parties themselves rather than state or local governments.

At these gatherings, individuals who are viewed favourably within the party are identified as potential delegates.

After discussion and debate, an informal vote is held to decide which candidates will serve as delegates at the national party convention.

Caucuses tend to have a relatively low voter turnout compared to primaries but this varies from state to state.

Who are the Democratic candidates still in the race?

Joe Biden

The former VP has launched his third presidential campaign (AP)

Age: 77

State: Delaware

This is the third presidential campaign run by Barack Obama’s former vice president after he unsuccessfully sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and 2008.

Long considered the frontrunner in this year’s race, Mr Biden has been a vehement critic of Mr Trump, accusing him of “trashing American values”.

He and his son Hunter are at the heart of the ongoing impeachment case against the current president who is accused of trying to coerce the Ukranian government into “dishing up dirt” on the pair.

Elizabeth Warren

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren remains among the favourites for the nomination (AFP via Getty Images)

Age: 70

State: Massachusetts

The former assistant to Barack Obama is a favourite of the progressive left for cracking down on Wall Street and for her vocal criticism of income inequality.

She has been at loggerheads with rival Bernie Sanders over claims he told her “a woman couldn’t win the White House”. Despite their differences both are targeting a similar socialist demographic.

Ms Warren has promised to bring about “big, structural change,” with the goal of giving more power to working people and diluting the influence of big corporations.

Bernie Sanders

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders has overcome health issues to continue his campaign (AFP via Getty Images)

Age: 78

State: Vermont

Mr Sanders’ socialist platform built up a huge following during his long-shot campaign for the 2016 democratic vote, which he eventually lost to Hillary Clinton.

His policy agenda includes a number of popular proposals including expanding health care and making higher education free.

He will be 79 on election day and many have questioned his physical fitness for the job after he suffered a heart attack last year.

Pete Buttigieg

Former South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg is appealing to young and progressive voters (Getty Images)

Age: 37

State: Indiana

Mr Buttigieg would be the youngest and first married gay president if elected.

The military veteran and former South Bend mayor is also the only gay presidential hopeful and would be the first candidate to go from the mayor’s office to the presidency.

He is touting himself as a voice of the young.

Amy Klobuchar

Senator Amy Klobuchar is fighting for the support of moderate Democrats (AP)

Age: 59

State: Minnesota

The three-term Minnesota senator is looking to win over working class midwesterners with her “homegrown grit”.

The former prosecutor, won praise for her cool competence during sexual misconduct hearings against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Michael Bloomberg

Billionaire business magnate Michael Bloomberg is often referred to as ‘little Michael’ by Donald Trump (REUTERS)

Age: 77

State: New York

The billionaire former New York mayor officially entered the race on November 24, announcing he was standing “to defeat Donald Trump and rebuild America”.

Born in Massachusetts, he began his career as a Wall Street banker before founding his eponymous publishing empire.

He is now one of the richest men in the US, with a net-worth of £42 billion ($54.4 billion), according to Forbes.

Tom Steyer

Tom Steyer has been a major donor to the Democrats for many years (Getty Images)

Age: 62

State: California

The hedge-fund billionaire has been a major Democratic donor in recent years, funding organisations promoting liberal causes and helping to drive the impeachment of Mr Trump.

In 2018 he spent more than £77 million ($100 million) to support Democratic candidates for the House of Representatives, which suggests he may be willing to invest at least as much in his bid for the Democratic nomination.

Tulsi Gabbard

Tulsi Gabbard made history in 2012 when she became the first Hindu member of the US Congress (Getty Images)

Age: 38

State: Hawaii

Ms Gabbard is the first American Samoan and first Hindu member of Congress.

The Iraq War veteran and Hawaii congresswoman has drawn criticism for voicing opposition to abortion rights and gay marriage but is otherwise largely seen as a progressive candidate.

She was also condemned for meeting with Bashar al-Assad in January 2017 – after the Syrian president had been accused of using poison gas on his own citizens.

Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang was appointed Ambassador of Global Entrepreneurship in 2015 by the Obama administration (AP)

Age: 45

State: New York

The tech entrepreneur and law school graduate announced he was running for president back in November 2017.

He is best known for launching Venture for America – a fellowship programme connecting recent graduates with startups.

He wants to give all Americans a universal basic income of around £760 ($1,000) per month to address economic inequality.

Deval Patrick

Deval Patrick governed Massachusetts from 2007 to 2015 having served under Bill Clinton as Assistant Attorney General (AP)

Age: 63

State: Massachusetts

The former Massachusetts governor reversed his previous decision to stay out of the running by announcing a late-entry to the race in November 2019.

In 2006, he became the state’s first African American governor following a number of distinguished private sector jobs and a stint in the Justice Department.

In a video announcing his candidacy, he said he wanted to “build a better, more sustainable, more inclusive American Dream for the next generation.”

John Delaney

John Delaney was officially the first entrant into the 2020 Democratic presidential race (AP)

Age: 56

State: Maryland

The self-made businessman was, at one point, the youngest CEO on the New York Stock Exchange.

He was officially the first entrant in the race for the Democratic nomination, declaring his candidacy in July 2017.

The Maryland congressman is calling for a return to bipartisan co-operation and has focussed his policy agenda on jobs, education and infrastructure.

Michael Bennet

Colorado senator Michael Bennet is known as a soft-spoken moderate (AP)

Age: 55

State: Colorado

The former superintendent of Denver Public Schools overcame a battle with prostate cancer in April last year to enter the Democratic drunning.

He has pitched himself as a pragmatic lawmaker with a progressive voting record, having served in the Senate since 2009.

The two-term senator has cited his priorities as healthcare, education and equitable economic growth through bipartisan consensus.

Key dates

Voters will turn out in their millions in November (Getty Images)

February 3: Iowa caucus captures first votes in Democratic race

February 7: Eighth Democratic primary debate in Manchester, New Hampshire

February 19: Ninth Democratic primary debate in Las Vegas

February 25: Tenth Democratic primary debate in Charleston, South Carolina

March: Eleventh Democratic primary debate (details TBC)

March 3: Fifteen states across the US hold primary contests on ‘Super Tuesday’

March 3 – 10: Democrats Abroad primary gives US citizens living abroad a week to cast their votes

July 13-16: Democratic delegates nominate presidential candidate during Democratic National Convention in Milwakee

August 24-27: Republicans hold annual nominating convention in Charlotte, North Carolina

September 29 : First 2020 presidential debate held at the University of Notre Dame, Indiana

October 7: Republican and Democratic nominees for vice president debate at the University of Utah

October 15: Second 2020 presidential debate held at the University of Michigan

October 22: Third and final 2020 presidential debate held at Belmont University, Nashville

November 3: Election day

December 14: Electoral college representatives formally cast votes

January 6: Congress enters electoral votes into the record, and the Senate president announces vote tallies

January 20, 2021: Inauguration Day — the president-elect will be formally sworn into office.