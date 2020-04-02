🔥US coronavirus map: The States and areas affected by Covid-19🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Since the outbreak of coronavirus began in December last year, it has spread internationally, affecting every continent bar Antarctica.

Despite enforcing travel bans and implementing nationwide lockdown measures, the United States of America has become one of the worst hit nations, and even overtook China as the epicentre of Covid-19 last week.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation on April 1, after the death toll in the States topped 5,000 and the number of cases rose to more than 200,000 – the world’s highest figure.

Meanwhile, the death toll in New York has since doubled, soaring to over 2,000 in total.

Below you can find a detailed map which outlines the number of cases and deaths that have reported in each state.

When was the first case of Covid-19 reported in the US?

The first case of coronavirus in the US was reported on January 20.

A man in his 50s in the state of Washington was the first to die of the disease on March 1, before a second person in their 70s fell victim to coronavirus in the same state.

Officials said both victims had underlying health issues, before Mr Trump warned more cases were “likely”.

More recently, a six-week-old baby became the world’s youngest fatality after tragically contracting Covid-19.

The World on Coronavirus lockdown

What has been the response in the US?

At the beginning of March, Donald Trump announced a travel ban for those travelling to America from countries within the Schengen Zone in Europe.

In his statement, Trump said: “The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hot spots. As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travellers from Europe.”

He continued: “We made a lifesaving move with early action on China. Now we must take the same action with Europe.”

While this did not initially include the UK, the President extended the ban later to include Britain and Ireland – although US nationals were still able to return home.

On March 13, Mr Trump declared a national emergency, saying: “I’m officially declaring a national emergency. Two very big words.”

He said this will “unleash the full power of the federal government”.

“We will defeat this threat,” Mr Trump said.

“When America is tested America rises to the occasion.”

The lack of testing in the US has been a major topic of discussion, with the White House admitting the country did not have enough kits to meet demand.

On March 26, a historic bill was passed in the Senate to help provide relief for US citizens during the coronavirus outbreak.

It included $1,200 for every taxpayer on less than $75,000 a year, with $500 for each child.