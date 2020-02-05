US bookstore Barnes & Noble slammed for 'insensitive' Black History Month campaign

The latest headlines in your inbox

US bookstore chain Barnes & Noble has been criticised after launching a “diverse editions” range of classic novels.

To mark the start of Black History Month, the US bookstore announced its plan to launch a new collection of classic fiction, with sleeves designed to “champion diversity in literature.”

Among the classic titles to get a redesigned cover are Frances Hodgson Burnett’s The Secret Garden, J.M. Barrie’s Peter Pan and Jane Austen’s Emma.

However, far from having the desired effect, the new initiative has received severe backlash online for its insensitivity.

Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is one of the titles getting a new cover as part of the campaign (Barnes & Noble / Penguin Random House)

Many highlighted that, instead of promoting works of literature by white authors under a new cover, the bookstore should be shining a light on BAME authors.

One person wrote: “[sic] I haven’t had mental time to be mad about this since my editor sent this to me earlier like ‘this is dumb right? just a cash grab?’ JUST MAKE SOME SHINY POSTERS OR SOME T-SHIRTS AND SELL THOSE.

“Do not repackage white books with diverse covers and lie about what’s inside them.”

Another agreed: “No, thank you. Promote BIPOC [black, indigenous and people of colour] writers.”

A third slammed the collection as “literary blackface.”

Barnes & Noble, which is one of the largest booksellers in the States, released a statement on Tuesday revealing its plans.

Teaming up with Penguin Random House, Barnes & Noble stated the new collection was created to “ensure the recognition, representation, and inclusion of various multiethnic backgrounds reflected across the country.”

The books are due to land in their flagship New York store today.