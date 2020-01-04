US airstrikes kill Iraqi militia near Baghdad one day after assassination of Qassim Soleimani – latest news

A new US air strike targeted a commander in Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi paramilitary force on Saturday, state television reported, a day after an American drone strike killed Qassim Soleimani, a top Iranian general.

The Iraqi army told Reuters that airstrikes targeting Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces – an umbrella grouping of Iran-backed Shi’ite militias – struck near Taji, north of Baghdad, killing five people and critically wounded three, an Iraqi army source said late on Friday.

Two of the three vehicles making up a militia convoy were found burned, the source said, as well as six burned corpses. The strikes took place at 1.12am local time.

The attack comes less than 24 hours after the Americans killed Soleimani, the head of Iran’s Quds Force and only hours after Donald Trump insisted that the US “took action last night to stop a war…. not to start a war.”

On Friday night, the White House insisted it acted in response to clear threats against Americans.

Robert O’Brien, the US national security adviser, said Soleimani had arrived in Baghdad from Damascus and had been moving around the Middle East plotting imminent attacks on US diplomats and military personnel.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against the US airstrike, calling the move America’s “biggest mistake in west Asia” and threatening “severe vengeance”.