us-accuses-uk-of-‘abuse’-after-demanding-extradition-of-us-diplomat’s-wife-over-harry-dunn’s-death

Diplomatic ties between the UK and US are set to become increasingly strained in a brewing row over the extradition of a diplomat’s wife.

Anne Sacoolas is wanted by the UK in connection with the death of Harry Dunn, 19, who was killed while riding his motorbike outside an RAF base in Northampton.

The 42-year-old suspect, the wife of a US intelligence official, claimed diplomatic immunity after the collision and was able to return to her home country, sparking an international controversy.

On Friday night, the British government formally requested her extradition with Mr Dunn’s family saying that ‘no-one is above the law.’

However, the US State Department has now hit back saying such an extradition would be ‘an abuse.’

The issue has been a thorn in the side in London’s close relations with Washington and stirred up debate about the limits of diplomatic immunity when the case is not related to national security.

Mr Dunn’s motorbike crashed into a car outside RAF Croughton that was allegedly travelling on the wrong side of the road.

The CPS have charged Sacoolas with death by dangerous driving, which carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in jail.

Her lawyer has said she will not return to the UK voluntarily and said the potential sentence was ‘not proportionate’ for what was a ‘terrible but unintentional accident.’

The UK will need the co-operation of the US to get Sacoolas back and last night’s statement implies they will not help.

They said: ‘It is the position of the United States government that a request to extradite an individual under these circumstances would be an abuse.

‘The use of an extradition treaty to attempt to return the spouse of a former diplomat by force would establish an extraordinarily troubling precedent.’

They added that the UK remained ‘engaged with the UK government to look at options for moving forward.’

Mr Dunn’s family have yet to comment on the comments by Donald Trump’s government after previously saying they were ‘100%’ certain Sacoolas would return to the UK.

The family met with Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and Home Secretary Priti Patel before the extradition notice was sent on Friday.

They want a face-to-face meeting with Boris Johnson, something that their local MP Andrea Leadsom has encouraged.

The Dunn family spokesman said yesterday of the extradition request: ‘This will not of course bring Harry back, but in the circumstances of all that this family have been through, they are pleased with the development and feel that it is a huge step towards achieving justice for Harry and making good on the promise that they made to him on the night he died that they would secure justice for him.

‘Despite the unwelcome public comments currently emanating from the US administration that Anne Sacoolas will never be returned, Harry’s parents, as victims, will simply look forward to the legal process unfolding, as it must now do, confident in the knowledge that the rule of law will be upheld.

‘They will simply take things one step at a time and not get ahead of themselves.

‘However, no-one, whether diplomat or otherwise, is above the law.’

President Donald Trump previously called the crash a ‘terrible accident,’ saying it was common for Americans in Britain to have a hard time driving on the left side of the road.