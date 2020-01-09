us-2020:-iran-stand-off-helps-trump-on-impeachment 

This article was first published in our brand-new US 2020 election newsletter, which is written weekly by our Washington team. To sign up for next week’s exclusive newsletter for free, please click here.

This month the US Senate is set to hold a trial to decide whether to remove Donald Trump from office, a spectacle only two other US presidents have endured. It is a moment of history and ignominy.

And yet that is not the big story in Washington. Instead it is the heated stand-off with Iran, laced with threats of retaliation and dire warnings, that dominates the headlines.

Most leading Democrats have steered clear of suggesting Mr Trump’s decision to take out Iran commander Qassim Soleimani was in any way linked to his domestic woes.

(Though not all – Democratic senator and presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren lent in during an interview by saying people were “reasonably” asking about the timing).

Yet it is now becoming clear that the escalating tensions with Iran are influencing the discussion about impeachment. And the beneficiary, it would seem, is Mr Trump.

The Democrats, who used their majority in the House of Representatives to impeach the president in December, were always facing an uphill task to convince the Republican-held Senate to remove him.