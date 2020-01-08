urgent-search-for-schoolgirl,-13,-who-hasn’t-been-seen-for-two-days

Police have launched an urgent search for a missing schoolgirl who has not been seen or heard from for two days.

Reah Hall, 13, was last seen at her home in Blackpool, Lancashire, at around 8pm on Monday.

She has not been seen or heard from since and police said they are growing increasingly concerned for her safety.

Reah is described as being around 4ft 2inches tall, of slim build and with shoulder length light brown hair.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: ‘We would like to reassure Reah that she is not in any trouble, we just want to know she is okay.

‘We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

‘Reah was last seen about 8pm on Monday at an address in the Devonshire Road area of Blackpool.’

Anyone with information is urged to call Lancashire Police on 101 quoting reference number LC-20200106-1318.