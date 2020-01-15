urgent-search-for-mum,-19,-who-is-missing-with-baby-son

Police have launched an urgent hunt for a young mother and her baby son after they were last seen outside a Tesco supermarket.

Maisey Roberts, 19, and Leighton Jones, one, have not been seen since 5pm yesterday when they were spotted near to the Tesco in the Litherland area of Sefton, Merseyside.

Merseyside Police appealed on Twitter for anyone who has seen the pair to call 999 immediately.

Maisey is described as being approximately 5ft 6in and was last seen wearing a black puffer coat and pushing Leighton in an ‘old fashioned’ grey pram, police said.

A police spokesman said: ‘If seen please call 999 or info DM @MerPolCC quote Log 0686.’