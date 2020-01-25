urban-local-body-poll-results,-people’s-endorsement-of-trs-government:-ktr

Polling for 120 municipalities and nine corporations was held amid tight security on January 22.

Hyderabad:

The results of the urban local body polls in Telangana showed the people’s endorsement of the welfare and development programmes carried out by the state government under Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadershp, TRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Saturday.

“The people of Telangana have once again demonstrated that they stand by TRS, whatever is the election. They have rejected the false campaign of opposition parties in the municipal polls,” Rao, the state Municipal Administration Minister and son of the Chief Minister said in a statement.

His response came as TRS was on course to achieve an emphatic win in the Urban Local Body polls as counting of votes progressed on Saturday.

Rama Rao, who oversaw the party’s preparation for the municipal polls, said the ”victory” became possible due to the efforts of the 60 lakh members of TRS.

He also appreciated the efforts of the party’s “social media soldiers” for exposing the allegedly false campaign of opposition parties and for spreading awareness about the good work of the TRS government. Observing that there are no elections for the next four years, he said TRS would re-dedicate itself to peoples welfare.

Polling for 120 municipalities and nine corporations was held amid tight security on January 22.

The TRS bagged all the 32 Zilla Parishads in the rural local body elections held last year and the party was hopeful of continuing its impressive performance in the municipal polls, TRS sources had said here on Friday.

TRS has been successful at the hustings, having returned to power with a massive majority in the assembly polls held in December 2018. It put up a decent performance in the Lok Sabha polls (winning 11 out of the total 19 seats), though it suffered an unexpected setback when TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao”s daughter K Kavitha failed to retain her Nizamabad seat.

BJP made surprise gains in the Lok Sabha polls, securing four seats. TRS had won the Huzurnagar Assembly constituency bypoll held in October last year where bye-election was necessitated after state Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy quit following his election to the Lok Sabha.