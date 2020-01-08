upstairs-downstairs-star-christopher-beeny-dies-at-age-78

Upstairs Downstairs star Christopher Beeny has tragically died at age 78.

The actor, who played footman Edward Barnes in the drama, passed away on 3 January, with his son Rick Blackman confirming the sad news.

‘I have some sad news to impart,’ Rick wrote on Twitter, sharing some snaps of the late star. ‘On friday 3rd of January my old dad Christopher Beeny died at his home in Kent.

‘He was 78. Comforted to know he was not alone at the end and was in his armchair.’

As well as his role in Upstairs Downstairs, Christopher starred in Last Of The Summer Wine and sitcom In Loving Memory, as well as making cameo appearances in the likes of Emmerdale, BBC’s Sense and Sensibility, and ITV’s Honest.

Tributes have been pouring in for the late star, with one fan writing: ‘God bless him. He brought great pleasure to many and I loved his character in Upstairs Downstairs.’

‘Awful news. My sincerest condolences. I loved his presence in drama and comedy on tv. A sad loss to all of us,’ another added.

‘God Bless him! Thanks for all the great TV,’ another fan said, with one more telling Rick: ‘So sorry to hear this sad news. With deepest sympathy.’





Got a showbiz story? If you’ve got a celebrity story, video or pictures get in touch with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us celebtips@metro.co.uk, calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page – we’d love to hear from you.

MORE: Bros star Matt Goss has written the lyrics for an Upstairs Downstairs stage musical

MORE: Upstairs Downstairs cancelled by BBC after poor ratings for second series





