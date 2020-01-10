‘upskirting’-of-women-and-girls-is-a-daily-occurrence,-new-figures-show

Incidents of men taking ‘upskirt’ photographs of women are being reported on an almost daily basis since tougher new legislation was introduced, with victims known to be as young as 13.
The first figures to chart the impact of the Voyeurism Offences Act show that almost one victim a day has contacted police to report being targeted since the law came into effect in April last year.
The scale and seriousness of the problem was revealed in figures compiled under the Freedom of Information Act, showing that school children are regularly photographed surreptitiously by strangers for sexual gratification.
In the six months since the new law was introduced there were more than 150 allegations of upskirting reported to police in England and Wales.
In reality the actual number of cases is likely to be far higher as both the Metropolitan Police, the largest in the country, and Bedfordshire Police refused to reveal how many allegations they had received.
The cases include a 13-year-old surreptitiously photographed in Devon and Cornwall and five teenagers in Kent aged 13 to 17 who were upskirted during a six month period.
In Hertfordshire a 15-year-old boy took a upskirt image of a 15-year-old girl while she was either drunk or asleep, before threatening to circulate the photos on social media.
Data obtained from 35 police forces by the Press Association found there had been 153 incidents reported in the 182 days since the law was created.
This was up from 94 incidents among 25 forces with available data during 2018, the year before the ban was introduced, and up from 78 reports over the two-year period from April 2015 to April 2017.
The new data shows the vast majority of incidents between April and October 2019 involved female victims, with women targeted in schools, shopping centres and other public places.
Campaigners previously complained that the lack of a specific upskirting law meant police were unsure how to deal with allegations, with many crimes going unreported as a result.
Gina Martin – who led the campaign against upskirting after two men who took a picture up her skirt at the 2017 British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park went unpunished – praised the impact of the law on bringing perpetrators to justice.
She said: “The Voyeurism Act only came into use eight months ago and the difference in charges and reporting is already up greatly. Among those who were charged was a convicted paedophile and a man who police subsequently found had 250,000 indecent images of children.
Ms Martin, a writer and activist, added: “Upskirting doesn’t exist in a vacuum. Sexual assault and violence is all linked, and I’m just so happy this law is holding those who perpetrate it accountable.”
The figures show offenders do not limit their perverted activities to teenagers, with women in their 50s, 60s and 70s are also subjected to upskirting.
A 50-year-old woman in Hertfordshire had a photograph taken up her skirt while shopping in Oxfam. The victim turned to the man and said: “Did you just try to take a picture of me up my skirt?” prompting him to run out of the shop. Police were unable to identify the suspect.
The forces with the highest number of upskirt allegations were Humberside, with 13; Avon & Somerset, with 12; Kent with 10 and Gloucestershire with eight.
Additional reporting by Iona McGarvey