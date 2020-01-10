‘upskirting’-of-women-and-girls-is-a-daily-occurrence,-new-figures-show

Incidents of men taking ‘upskirt’ photographs of women are being reported on an almost daily basis since tougher new legislation was introduced, with victims known to be as young as 13.

The first figures to chart the impact of the Voyeurism Offences Act show that almost one victim a day has contacted police to report being targeted since the law came into effect in April last year.

The scale and seriousness of the problem was revealed in figures compiled under the Freedom of Information Act, showing that school children are regularly photographed surreptitiously by strangers for sexual gratification.

In the six months since the new law was introduced there were more than 150 allegations of upskirting reported to police in England and Wales.

In reality the actual number of cases is likely to be far higher as both the Metropolitan Police, the largest in the country, and Bedfordshire Police refused to reveal how many allegations they had received.

The cases include a 13-year-old surreptitiously photographed in Devon and Cornwall and five teenagers in Kent aged 13 to 17 who were upskirted during a six month period.

In Hertfordshire a 15-year-old boy took a upskirt image of a 15-year-old girl while she was either drunk or asleep, before threatening to circulate the photos on social media.