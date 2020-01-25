‘upset’-suresh-oberoi-about-vivek-oberoi’s-obsession-with-aishwarya-rai:-from-frying-pan-into-the-fire-(throwback)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan joins Instagram, Aaradhya wins heart













Aishwarya Rai is what dream girls are made of. Beauty, grace, poise and enigma! While few chose to call her their muse, there were many who didn’t shy away from talking about fall-in-love. Unless you have been living under a rock, you would know all about the love story involving Vivek Oberoi, Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai. And also that infamous press conference!

However, we must tell you here that father Suresh Oberoi always knew that this relationship wasn’t going to materialise. Vivek Oberoi, who had a habit of submitting to the women in his life, was head-over-heels obsessed with Aishwarya Rai, who also reciprocated. An outlook report states that when Oberoi Sr. got to know about this, all he had to say was, “From the frying pan into the fire.”

Vivek called Aihswarya ‘plastic heart’

In an interview with Farah Khan, titled – Tere Mere Beech Mein – Vivek had spilled the beans on the entire controversy and the infamous press conference.

Talking about calling the press conference, Vivek said he realised that he had made the mistake as soon as he sat in front of the media people for the press conference. He realised that he should have handled it man-to-man and not this way. He also stressed on the fact that his close friend, Sohail Khan, had indeed asked him to wait so he could intervene and solve the matter. But Vivek acted instinctively and was outcasted overnight after the episode.

On being asked by Farah, whether the person for whom Vivek all of this ever thanked him or appreciated him for this, Vivek said, “Nahi hua.” He added that he was in fact told later that he shouldn’t have done this and was labelled ‘immature’. Oberoi also said that Tupperware, which makes plastic wares, the amount of plastic they have, much more than that we have in Bollywood. He said, “sab hain yahan pe, plastic smile, plastic heart, sab.”