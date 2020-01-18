‘upset’-kapil-sharma-about-ali-asgar-quitting:-ladki-hi-banna-tha-toh-mere-show-mein-kya-nahi?-(throwback)

Ali Asgar & Sugandha Mishra joins Sunil Grover’s web series













While many others who have been through that phase couldn’t get up, Kapil Sharma not only bounced back but is raring to go! The ace comedian, who recently turned father, is working with double the energy-giving people double dose of entertainment. Kapil Sharma’s life has been a roller-coaster ride from overnight success, downfall, depression to again being a hit.

Kapil Sharma, Ali AsgarTwitter

It all started with Kapil Sharma not being able to turn up for his shoots on time, leaving many guests waiting for hours. Later, from delays, the shoots started getting cancelled. However, the final nail in the coffin was Kapil’s mid-air scuffle with Sunil Grover. Not only Sunil Grover but Ali Asgar and Sugandha Mishra also left his show soon.

Ali Asgar (on the left) and Kapil Sharma on The Kapil Sharma ShowYou Tube Screenshot

Ali and Sugandha quit

Talking about Ali Asgar and Sugandha leaving the show, Sharma had told Bombay Times, “They are all my people, and there are no hard feelings. Of course, I miss them and I am in touch with them. Ali left the show as he wasn’t too happy with the way his character was shaping up. However, I saw him dressed as a woman in an episode of his new show and joked with him, ‘Ali bhai, ladki hi banna tha toh mere show mein kya burai thi’?”

Sunil Grover as Rinku Bhabhi (left)Instagram

Fight with Grover

Talking about Sunil Grover, Kapil had said, “I don’t want to revisit that incident; at least not at this moment. Or else, people will start wondering why I am talking about it now. Sunil is like my brother and I am still in touch with him. In fact, I just spoke to him and he is down with fever. As far as I am concerned, he can return anytime. However, Sunil is currently busy with live shows and wants to try out new things.”

Kangana Ranaut, Sugandha MishraVarinder Chawla/ Twitter

Sugandha spills the beans

Sugandha Mishra, who used to mimic celebs and play a part on Kapil’s show, had opened up about the ace comedian. A Bollywood Hungama report had said that Sugandha Mishra had revealed that Kapil Sharma was a helpful, down to earth and immensely talented person. She had also added that it was Kapil who had convinced her parents to let her come to Mumbai and try her luck in the industry. Not just that, she also had said that their old team (Preeti and Neeti Simoes, Sunil Grover, Chandan Prabhakar) were like one big and happy family. She also revealed that Preeti, whom Kapil was rumoured to be dating, was the one who could handle him the best even at his worst.