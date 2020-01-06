UPSC GUIDE – Startup for upsc aspirants ,Platform for future policy makers

Taking a pledge to provide affordable coaching facility at home to lakhs of students, UPSC GUIDE was started with an online instagram page. The basic idea behind the page was to help the aspirants, taking up UPSC CSE examination has now turned into a venture under Nikam Education OPC Private Limited, providing coaching assistance to UPSC aspirants from all over the country.

The Education startup hosted it’s flag on 15th August 2017 as an instagram page.

The aim was to provide the youth with affordable and at-home guidance. The UPSC GUIDE Instagram page has gained 345K followers till date, making it the most followed online coaching centre for IAS Preparation on instagram.

UPSC GUIDE allows the followers to have discussion sessions with the officers in service. It allows the achievers to guide and motivate the aspirants for helping the cause. The unique idea of bringing achievers and aspirants together has helped the page to prosper amongst the students from all over the country.

Progressing in the field, Abhijeet Prakash Nikam, the founder aims to provide free coaching assistance to thousands of aspirants with monetary issues. Using the most common social networking applications, UPSC GUIDE also provides free online sessions on YouTube and chatroom discussions about the examination on Telegram.

Abhijeet Nikam, founder of UPSC GUIDE, said, “My mission has been to provide accessible knowledge and guidance to each and every UPSC aspirants from all over the country. UPSC being the most dynamic examination, has tend to confuse a lot of people with the correct preparation. Using which, the coaching market in delhi has set up tedious rates on the courses. Thinking of the same, I decided to do something for the public and there could have been no better thing than providing affordable education.”

UPSC GUIDE turned two in Aug 2019 and has started into a website providing online test series for UPSC CSE Prelims prelims, mains and continuous guidance programmes to thousands of students sitting in their comfort with an accessible internet connection, at 80-90% lesser costs than the coaching institutes. In last 6 months after monetization of Company more than 1600 students are Enrolled in various course at UPSC GUIDE this is the big achievement any startup company.

Moving on the lines of trendsetters, Unacademy and Byju’s, that have emerged successful in the last few years, UPSC GUIDE aims to create an aspirant friendly institution for several examinations conducted in India.