update-your-at-home-wardrobe,-with-20%-off-adidas-loungewear

Pretty much all clothing that could fall into the formal category has been shed and replaced by pieces that push the limits on what is acceptable Zoom meeting attire.

What we want now is loungewear. And luckily, some go-to sportswear names are letting us stock up for less. adidas is one of them, having just announced a 20 percent discount on select at-home-ready pieces, from hoodies to sweatpants.

We’ve picked out a few bits that we’d add to our third wardrobe first, but click through below to check the full list of loungewear on sale. Don’t wait too long, either, the sale ends on Monday.

The details

What: Extra 20 percent discount on selected loungewear

When: From now until April 6 at 11: 59 p.m. PT

Code: ADIWEAR

More info: US only

