up-woman-alleged-gang-raped-by-husband’s-friends

Bareilly:

A case has been filed against four men in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly city for allegedly raping their friend’s wife. The woman filed a complaint against them on Sunday, two days after she was allegedly raped, police said.

In her complaint, the woman said that the four accused, who are her neighbours, came to her house when she was alone and took turns at raping her at gunpoint.

They then tried to slit her throat but she managed to escape and raised an alarm after which the four left. Before leaving, they threatened her and asked her not to approach police.

On Sunday, the woman met senior police officer RK Bhartiya and made an official complaint. Bhartiya ordered the SHO of Sirouli police station, Sanjay Garg, to investigate the incident and file a first information report.

The woman’s husband is currently lodged in the Moradabad District Jail after he was caught with 1 kg of hashish.

In her complaint, the woman has alleged that one of the accused had plotted against her husband and got him arrested in a drugs smuggling case.

“We have filed an FIR under IPC section 376 D (gang rape), 452 (house trespass with intent to hurt) and 307 (attempt to murder) against the four accused. We have sent the woman for a medical examination and reports are awaited. All the accused were known to her husband. We have set up teams to arrest them,” Mr Garg said.