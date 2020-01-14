up-to-150-jobs-in-belfast-at-risk-as-flybe-holds-‘rescue-talks’-to-stave-off-collapse







A Flybe plane at Belfast City Airport

A union has warned up to 150 jobs could be lost in Northern Ireland if airline Flybe fails to stave off collapse.

Flybe operates more UK domestic flights than any other airline and is reportedly in talks over potential emergency financing after suffering rising losses, Sky News reported.

It flies to 14 UK destinations from Belfast City, more than any other airline and makes up 90% of all flights from the airport.

Union GMB said up to 2,000 direct jobs and 1,400 supply chain posts will be lost if it goes under, 150 of which are based in Belfast.

GMB national officer Nadine Houghton said: “If Flybe goes belly up, it won’t just be direct employees at risk but 1,400 supply chain jobs as well.”

“Our economy is tanking. The last thing we need is an airline to go under — especially one which provides a vital public service in some parts of the country,” Ms Houghton added.