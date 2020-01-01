up-police-officer-arrested-for-stealing-subordinate’s-car

The Sub Inspector stole the car of a constable from the police lines.

Moradabad:

Police have arrested a Sub Inspector for allegedly stealing a car that belonged to a constable in Moradabad on Tuesday.

The accused is identified as Sachin Dayal who is already under suspension in a previous case pertaining to an argument with his senior officers.

“He is already under suspension. He stole the car of a constable from the police lines. However, when he was stopped by the police ahead he met an accident in haste. He is now arrested and the case has been registered,” said the senior official.

“I am disturbed and under depression. People under depression do such type of things,” said the accused.

Further, an investigation is underway.