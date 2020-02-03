up-next,-recap-&-links

Full episodes of “Sunday Morning” are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET. “Sunday Morning” is also rebroadcast Sundays at 12:30 p.m. ET/9:30 a.m. PT on the Pop TV cable channel. WE’LL SEE YOU ON THE RADIO: “Sunday Morning” is available to CBS News Radio listeners. You can also download the free “Sunday Morning” podcast at iTunes. Now you’ll never miss the trumpet!RECAP: JANUARY 26GUEST HOST: Lee CowanWATCH THE FULL JANUARY 26 EPISODE!COVER STORY: Is there a science behind creating pop hits? | Watch VideoWhat goes into creating a hit song? Are there formulas or tricks that will help you craft the next #1 smash? David Pogue talks with Neil Sedaka, Ashford & Simpson’s Valerie Simpson, and author John Seabrook (“The Song Machine”) about the genius of pop songs, and then collaborates with producer Oak Felder on a song that undoubtedly will be the next big hit.For more info:neilsedaka.comvaleriesimpson.netFollow Oak Felder (@Oakwud) on Twitterjohnseabrook.com”The Song Machine: Inside the Hit Factory” by John Seabrook (W.W. Norton), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon GRAMMY AWARDS: Landmarks of the music industry awards | Watch Video”Sunday Morning” looks back at the Recording Academy’s annual honors.For more info:How to watch the GrammysGrammy Awards 2020: Full list of nomineesgrammy.com

Raffi serenades his audience.

CBS News

MUSIC: Raffi, the children’s troubadour | Watch VideoFor more than 40 years the folk singer-turned-rock star to kids has been singing songs to delight the young at heart. Serena Altschul sits down with Raffi Cavoukian, whose hits like “Baby Beluga” and “Bananaphone” have appealed to multiple generations of fans.You can stream Raffi’s album “Dog on the Floor” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):For more info:raffinews.com (Official site)Follow @Raffi_RC on Twitter and Facebook”Dog on the Floor” by Raffi (Rounder Records), available in CD (Amazon, Barnes & Noble), Digital Download (Google Play, iTunes) and Streaming (Spotify) formatsRaffi Foundation for Child HonouringFollow the foundation on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube

A rock star of the classical world is on a mission to promote the sublime power of music to young people in schools across the country.

CBS News

MUSIC: Conductor Gustavo Dudamel: It’s necessary “to have art as part of your life” | Watch VideoConductor Gustavo Dudamel, music director of the Los Angeles Philharmonic, is a rock star of the classical world, and he brings that star power when he leads young musicians in schools and colleges across the country. An ambassador of the sublime, he talks with John Dickerson about the transformative power of music, and shares his infectious excitement in performances that transmit the necessity of making art a part of your life.For more info:gustavodudamel.comLos Angeles PhilharmonicTrenton Music Makers HARTMAN: Strike up the band! (Video)Third grader Henry Boyer, of Howell, Michigan, was so blown away by the University of Michigan marching band that he wrote a letter to them saying how he’d love to sign up someday – approximately in 2029. Their response struck a major chord in this young man’s life. Steve Hartman reports.

The boys of the Madagascar a capella group Zaza Kanto. Back row, from left: Jimmy, Rija, Taheri and Tojo. Front row from left: Rivo, Njato, Thierry and Aitra.

Zaza Kanto

MUSIC: From the slums of Madagascar arise young boys’ songs of joy | Watch VideoIn the capital of Madagascar, an island nation where nearly 80 percent of people eke out a living on less than $2 a day, an unexpected sound emerges from the slums of the capital, Antananarivo: Zaza Kanto, an a capella group of boys, ages 11 to 16, whose joyful sounds and viral videos have elevated them to national fame. They’ve also earned praise from Fredo Austin, of the band Freedom’s Boombox, who mentored the young men as part of an exchange program called American Music Abroad. Seth Doane reports.For more info:zazakanto.comDonate to the Zaza Kanto FundZaza Kanto – Underground Boys of Tana (YouTube Channel)American Music AbroadFreedom’s Boombox

Because of the debilitating symptoms of Meniere’s Disease, which has affected his hearing, the frontman of Huey Lewis and the News says their upcoming album, “Weather,” will likely be their last.

CBS News

MUSIC: Huey Lewis on his hearing loss | Watch VideoHuey Lewis and the News are in the mood to celebrate, joking about their age as they prepare for the release of what is almost certainly their last album, titled “Weather.” At 69, Lewis, who has performed in bands for most of his life, had no intention of slowing down, but his diagnosis of Meniere’s Disease – a hearing disorder which has affected his voice – has made the decision for him. John Blackstone reports.For more info:hueylewisandthenews.com”Weather” by Huey Lewis and the News (BMG), to be released February 14; pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Google Play and iTunes

Grammy Award-nominee DJ Khaled (right), with correspondent Kelefa Sanneh.

CBS News

MUSIC: The multi-talented and persuasively confident DJ Khaled | Watch VideoDJ Khaled has worked with some of the biggest artists in music (Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Drake), and he went on tour as Beyoncé’s opening act twice. His songs are all-star collaborations, and he’s been making hits for more than a decade. The son of Palestinian immigrants, he’s a radio DJ, producer and New York Times bestselling author who is nominated for a Grammy for the song “Higher,” a partnership with John Legend and rapper Nipsey Hussle. Kelefa Sanneh sits down with the man who calls himself the “Quincy Jones of hip hop.”For more info:Follow @DJKhaled on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube PASSAGE: They made music | Watch Video”Sunday Morning” remembers just some of the talented musicians we’ve lost since last year’s Grammy Awards ceremony.

Songwriter Allee Willis.

CBS News

MUSIC: Remembering songwriter Allee Willis | Watch VideoAllee Willis grew up in Detroit and was raised on the sounds of Motown, though she never learned to play music. After recording an album in 1974, Willis turned her focus to songwriting, creating hits for such artists as Bonnie Raitt, Ray Charles, Sister Sledge, Cyndi Lauper, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Patti LaBelle (which won her a Grammy). She also earned a second Grammy, and a Tony Award nomination, for the Broadway musical “The Color Purple.” Nancy Giles talked last year with Willis, who died last month at age 72.For more info:alleewillis.com NATURE: Songbirds in Texas (Extended Video)”Sunday Morning” attends a concert by migratory songbirds in High Island, Texas, on the Gulf Coast. Videographer: Judith Lehmberg. WEB EXCLUSIVES: CALENDAR: Week of January 27 | Watch Video”Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Lee Cowan reports.

An orangutan in the Fort Worth zoo.

NATURE UP CLOSE: Are humans really the smartest species?Attributing human actions and thoughts to non-human animals that appear to mimic our behavior may be fanciful, but we may be getting it backwards.

Andy Warhol’s “Mao” at the Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) in Santa Ana, California.

Orange County Museum of Art

TAKE FIVE: Arts & events around the U.S. (January 24)Check out the “Sunday Morning” listings of events this coming week.RECAP: JANUARY 19GUEST HOST: Mo RoccaWATCH THE FULL JANUARY 19 EPISODE!HEADLINES: Harry and Meghan’s Declaration of Independence (Video)With the bombshell news that Prince Harry and wife Meghan are stepping away from royal duties, Queen Elizabeth II has given her official blessing. But there’s a price to be paid, as Imtiaz Tyab reports from London. COVER STORY: Next U.S. Navy aircraft carrier to be named after African American Pearl Harbor hero | Watch VideoInstead of presidents or admirals, an African American enlisted sailor – a hero during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor – will be honored when the USS Doris Miller is christened. David Martin talks with Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas Modly, who broke with tradition to name the next Navy aircraft carrier after an enlisted man, and with relatives of Doris “Dorie” Miller, who was not initially recognized for his valor on that “Day of Infamy.”For more info:Doris “Dorie” Miller: The Hero of Pearl Harbor (Veterans Affairs)Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas ModlyDr. Regina Akers, Naval History and Heritage Command, Washington, D.C.Pearl Harbor National Memorial, HonoluluU.S. Navy ALMANAC: Neon lights | Watch VideoOn January 19, 1915, French inventor Georges Claude received a U.S. patent for his “System of Illuminating by Luminescent Tubes” … tubes filled with neon gas. Mo Rocca reports. FROM THE ARCHIVES: Fixing the bright lights of Broadway (Video)New York’s Times Square long ago earned the nickname “The Great White Way,” thanks to its brilliant neon lights and advertising signs. But all those lights need to be replaced now and then. Enter Marty Katz, responsible for spotting broken bulbs and dim neon tubes among the brilliant displays, and the Artkraft Strauss Sign Company, which makes sure all those bright lights stay lit. Bill Geist followed Katz as he made his rounds, and talked with Paul Goldberger, chief architecture critic of The New York Times, about our “national park of neon.” Originally broadcast on “Sunday Morning” November 22, 1992.For more info:The Neon Museum, Las VegasCustom Neon (Create Your Own Neon Lights)Facts about Neon (livescience.com)The element Neon (Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility)

“Path in the Wheat Fields at Pourville” by Claude Monet (1882). Oil on canvas.

Frederic C. Hamilton Collection, bequeathed to the Denver Art Museum

ART: The long shadow of Claude Monet | Watch VideoClaude Monet (1840-1926) was one of the most innovative painters to stand astride two art movements: Impressionism in the 19th century, and the modern art age of the 20th. Barry Petersen visits the Denver Art Museum, which is currently staging the country’s largest Monet exhibit in more than two decades, and talks with curators at the Art Institute of Chicago, about the artist’s fascination with light, and how tragedy colored his work.GALLERY: Claude Monet; The Truth of NatureFor more info:Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature, at the Denver Art Museum (through February 2)Ticket infoExhibition Catalogue: “Claude Monet: The Truth of Nature”Monet and Chicago, at the Art Institute of Chicago (May 10-September 7)Ticket info

With the recent release of “Delta,” their third straight #1 album, the British group that broke through with a banjo-driven folk/rock sound are indisputably among the biggest bands of the past decade.

CBS News

MUSIC: Mumford & Sons on playing with a “sense of abandon” | Watch VideoMumford & Sons are one of music’s most unlikely success stories. The British group broke through with a banjo-driven folk/rock sound that, Rolling Stone wrote, was “like a horse and buggy designed in a Tesla factory.” With the recent release of “Delta,” their third straight #1 album, they are indisputably among the biggest bands of the past decade. Anthony Mason reports.You can stream the Mumford & Sons album “Delta” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):For more info:Mumford & Sons”Delta” by Mumford & Sons (Gentlemen of the Road/Island/Glassnote) is available on CD (Amazon, Barnes & Noble), Vinyl, (Barnes & Noble), Digital Download (Google Play, iTunes) and Streaming (Spotify) MILEPOST: Top Library CheckoutsTo mark its 125th anniversary, the New York Public Library has released its list of all-time most checked-out books:”The Snowy Day” by Ezra Jack Keats”The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss”1984″ by George Orwell”Where the Wild Things Are” by Maurice Sendak”To Kill a Mockingbird” by Harper Lee

Gustav Klimt’s “Portrait of a Lady” vanished from an Italian art gallery 23 years ago – and then just as mysteriously turned up last month, hidden within the gallery’s walls.

CBS News

MYSTERY: The mystery of the reappearing Klimt painting | Watch Video”Portrait of a Lady” vanished from an Italian art gallery 23 years ago – and then just as mysteriously turned up last month, hidden within the gallery’s walls. Seth Doane reports.

Zhou family dumplings.

CBS News

FOOD: Dumplings: A delicious tradition | Watch VideoDumplings can be found in most every cuisine, from Italian raviolis to Indian samosas, from Polish pierogies to Spanish empanadas. But Chinese dumplings originated in the year 200. And for Chinese families around the world, especially now as Chinese New Year celebrations begin, dumplings are an everyday staple. Kelefa Sanneh digs in to some families’ long-held traditions involving this delicious food that can serve as breakfast, lunch or dinner, appetizer or snack.For more info:Lei Ping, assistant professor of China Studies, The New School, New York CityTim Ho Wan Dim Sum RestaurantsWen Zhou, 3.1 Phillip Lim

Actress Laura Dern with correspondent Tracy Smith.

CBS News

MOVIES: The year of Laura Dern | Watch VideoThe actress, who this week received her third Academy Award nomination for her performance in the Noah Baumbach drama, “Marriage Story,” also currently stars in Greta Gerwig’s Oscar-nominated adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s “Little Women.” Dern talks with correspondent Tracy Smith.For more info:”Marriage Story” in theatres and on Netflix”Little Women” in theatresMargaret Herrick Library, Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, Beverly Hills HEALTH: Reaching out: How caring letters help in suicide prevention | Watch VideoKevin Hines is a walking miracle, having jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge and survived. But what might have kept him from jumping at all could have been something as simple as getting a letter in the mail. A long-forgotten yet simple idea is now finding success as a tool for suicide prevention. Lee Cowan reports.YOU ARE NOT ALONEIf you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.For more info:kevinhinesstory.comThe Kevin & Margaret Hines FoundationFollow @KevinHinesStory on Twitter and YouTubeUrsula Whiteside, University of Washington School of MedicineNow Matters NowGolden Gate Bridge Suicide Deterrent Net ProjectJerome Motto papers, UCSF Archives & Special Collections, at the University of California, San Francisco LibraryThe best way to save people from suicide (Huffington Post)myfirstlink.orgZero Suicide

Entrepreneur Frieda Caplan, the “Kiwi Queen.”

CBS News

FRUITS: Remembering Frieda Caplan, the exotic fruit lady | Watch VideoFrieda Caplan, who died Saturday at age 96, made a number of exotic fruits and vegetables household names, changing the way many of us eat. Rita Braver spoke with her this past fall. For more info:Frieda’s Specialty Produce OPINION: Premature births: One of the biggest public health threats facing the U.S. | Watch VideoChances are you know someone who was born prematurely. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the rate of preterm births is going up. Last year, one in 10 American babies was born before 37 weeks gestation. Author Sarah DiGregorio talks about one of the biggest public health threats facing this country.For more info:”Early: An Intimate History of Premature Birth and What It Teaches Us About Being Human” by Sarah DiGregorio (HarperCollins), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazonsarahdigregorio.com “MOBITUARIES”: The art of obituary writingThis week’s episode of the popular podcast, recorded at appearances in Asbury Park, N.J., and Fairfield, Conn., features Mo Rocca talking with legendary New York Times obituary writer Margalit Fox about the dramatic sweep of obituaries and of recounting lives well-lived. NATURE: Monet’s garden (Extended Video)”Sunday Morning” takes us to the French town of Giverny, and a view of the water lilies that inspired artist Claude Monet. Videographer: Joan Martelli. WEB EXCLUSIVES: CALENDAR: Week of January 20 | Watch Video”Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Mo Rocca reports.

A bucking bull bison.

NATURE UP CLOSE: Bison in winterWith many of their natural predators extinct, the bison in Yellowstone National Park are subject to man-made options to controlling their population, including reintroducing them to other areas. TAKE FIVE: Arts & events around the U.S. (January 17)Check out the “Sunday Morning” listings of events this coming week.RECAP: JANUARY 12WATCH THE FULL JANUARY 12 EPISODE!HEADLINES: Iran’s admission of responsibility in jet shootdown fails to calm crisis (Video)After days of government denials, on Saturday Iran’s president Hassan Rouhani finally admitted his country had downed a Ukrainian jetliner with 176 people on board through “human error, as vigils for the victims and protests against the government continued. Holly Williams reports from Baghdad. COVER STORY: Studying the creativity and intelligence of the octopus | Watch VideoThe octopus is one of the most bizarre life forms on Earth – one of the smartest, most interesting, and most alien. It can camouflage itself in a flash, squeeze its entire body through a one-inch hole, and use their brains (yes, it has nine of them) to think and play. Chip Reid visits scientists at New England Aquarium in Boston, and the Marine Biological Laboratory in Woods Hole, Mass., and talks with Sy Montgomery, author of “The Soul of an Octopus,” about these curious creatures.For more info:New England Aquarium, BostonMarine Biological Laboratory, Woods Hole, Mass.Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution”The Soul of an Octopus: A Surprising Exploration Into the Wonder of Consciousness” by Sy Montgomery (Atria Books), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazonsymontgomery.comRoger Hanlon, Marine Biological Laboratory”Octopus, Squid, and Cuttlefish: A Visual, Scientific Guide to the Oceans’ Most Advanced Invertebrates” by Roger Hanlon, Mike Vecchione, and Louise Allcock (University of Chicago Press), in Hardcover and eBook formats, available via Amazon ALMANAC: “Arthur Godfrey and His Friends” | Watch VideoThe long-running live TV variety show made its debut on CBS on January 12, 1949. Jane Pauley reports. HEADLINES: Carlos Ghosn calls himself a “fugitive of injustice” | Watch VideoYou don’t get as far as Carlos Ghosn has come without thinking outside the box, or inside the box, which is how the former Nissan CEO skipped bail and fled Japan, where he was to stand trial for financial wrongdoing. He spoke with Charlie D’Agata about his improbable journey.

Gary Clark Jr.

CBS News

GRAMMYS: Gary Clark Jr.: “Music is my religion” | Watch VideoAt 35 Gary Clark Jr. is still clearly uncomfortable being heralded as one of the best guitarists in a generation. He’s played the White House, and toured with the Rolling Stones and Eric Clapton. This year his blues/rock album, “This Land,” is up for four Grammy Awards. Kristine Johnson talks with the musician who describes himself as a “simple dude from Austin, Texas who picked up a guitar.”You can stream Gary Clark Jr.’s album “This Land” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):For more info:garyclarkjr.com”This Land” by Gary Clark Jr. (Warner Bros.), in CD (Amazon, Barnes & Noble), Vinyl (Amazon, Barnes & Noble), Digital Download (Google Play, iTunes) and Streaming (Spotify) formats HARTMAN: DNA that’s all in the family (Video)A recent survey showed about a quarter of the people who take DNA tests find a surprising result. Count among them correspondent Steve Hartman, whose search for family roots brought him to some unexpected places. FOOD: In Sicily, police patrol for pistachio thieves | Watch VideoWith the biennial harvest upon them, farmers of the valuable crop are getting assistance from Italy’s paramilitary security force. Seth Doane reports. For more info: Aroma Sicilia

James Stewart and Kim Novak in Alfred Hitchcock’s romantic thriller “Vertigo” (1958).

Paramount Pictures

MOVIES: The art of Kim Novak | Watch VideoNow on the cusp of turning 87, Kim Novak is still finding herself. The star of such classics as Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo,” “Picnic,” and “Bell, Book and Candle,” the actress turned her back on Hollywood in the 1960s and has since pursued artwork and a love of animals. Mo Rocca reports.For more info:Kim Novak: An Iconic Vision, at the Butler Institute of American Art, Youngstown, Ohio (show closed) PASSAGE: Remembering Buck Henry | Watch VideoThe comic writer and actor helped bring “Get Smart,” “The Graduate” and “Heaven Can Wait” to the screen, and was a frequent guest host of “Saturday Night Live.” LAW: Fighting for overdue protections for pregnant workers | Watch VideoIt’s a story told hundreds of thousands of times every year across America: Women can get the job – just don’t get pregnant. Even though pregnancy discrimination has been illegal under federal law for more than 40 years, pregnant women are pushed out of their jobs every day, because employers still deny accommodations to pregnant workers. Jan Crawford talks to women who have faced serious choices and sometimes tragic circumstances affecting careers and family; and with two lawmakers trying to change federal law to better protect women in the workplace.For more info: Pregnancy and Parenting Discrimination (ACLU)Photos from “Showing: Pregnancy in the Workplace” (by Working Assumptions)OPINION: David Sedaris vs. nail polish | Watch VideoHumorist David Sedaris on his run-in with the wrong passenger aboard a London-to-Paris train ride.For more info:davidsedarisbooks.com”Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown), in Hardcover, eBook and Audio formats, available via AmazonNATURE: Kangaroos (Extended Video)”Sunday Morning” takes us to the beach in Australia, among kangaroos fleeing forest fires that have been ravaging the country. Videographer: Harry Clapson. WEB EXCLUSIVES:

CBS News

CALENDAR: Week of January 13 | Watch Video”Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.

Caribou at Watson Lake, Yukon in the fall.

NATURE UP CLOSE: The decline of the caribouDespite their remarkable adaptability to an unforgiving environment, the numbers of these large, majestic, gentle-looking animals have fallen by more than half in the United States since 2003. TAKE FIVE: Arts & events around the U.S. (January 10)Check out the “Sunday Morning” listings of events this coming week. RECAP: JANUARY 5WATCH THE FULL JANUARY 5 EPISODE!HEADLINES: General Soleimani’s body flown home to Iran (Video)The body of the leader of Iran’s Quds Force, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, was returned following his assassination by an American aistrike in Baghdad, an act one Middle East expert calls a declaration of war by the Trump administration against Iran. Holly Williams reports from Northern Iraq. HEADLINES: What’s next: The showdown between Iran and the U.S. | Watch VideoThe death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. airstrike seems only to have increased the likelihood of attacks, as both Iran and the militias it supports vow revenge. David Martin and Seth Doane report. COVER STORY: DNA and family matters | Watch VideoTaking a DNA test might yield some surprises about your heritage; a recent survey shows that more than a quarter of those who use mail-in DNA tests end up learning about close relatives they didn’t know about. But it’s not always happy news. Rita Braver talks with people who have met siblings for the first time, and with members of a support group for those who discover they have different biological parents. She also finds out how employees at 23&Me get special training to counsel people who’ve made shocking discoveries about their families.For more info:NPE Friends Fellowship23andme.comancestry.com ALMANAC: The inventor of Reddi-Wip | Watch VideoOn January 5, 1914, dairy salesman Aaron Lapin, who first put whipped cream into an aerosol can, was born. Jane Pauley reports.For more info:reddiwip.com HOSPITALITY: Hotel designer Bill Bensley, delighting in the art of surprise | Watch VideoBill Bensley, who grew up in the shadow of Disneyland, is one of the most famous hotel designers in Asia, having designed more than 200 hotels in 30 countries. His “maximalist” projects reflect his personality: playful, colorful, and sometimes way over-the-top. Ben Tracy visits some of Bensley’s work, from a luxury tented camp inside the largest rainforest in Cambodia, to the Siam Hotel in Bangkok, a black-and-white temple to Thai history.For more info:Shinta Mani Wild, Kirirom, CambodiaSiam Hotel, Bangkok, Thailandbensley.com”Escapism” by Bill Bensley (Serindia Contemporary), in Hardcover, available via Amazon

David Byrne in “American Utopia,” currently on Broadway.

CBS News

ON BROADWAY: David Byrne on “American Utopia,” and living an optimistic life | Watch VideoDavid Byrne is burning down the house on Broadway. His show “American Utopia” is a smash hit, but that isn’t the only reason the former frontman for the Talking Heads is so happy. Serena Altschul talks with Byrne about his love of performing, his growing affinity for collaboration, and his optimism, apparent in his “Reasons to Be Cheerful,” a platform that spotlights ways in which the world is getting better.You can stream the original cast recording of “American Utopia on Broadway” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):For more info:David Byrne’s “American Utopia” at the Hudson Theatre, New York (through February 16) | Ticket infodavidbyrne.comReasons to Be Cheerful

The Tablescaping competition, at the Los Angeles County Fair.

CBS News

DESIGN: Competitive tablescaping (Video)At the Los Angeles County Fair, Conor Knighton introduces us to the world of competitive tablescaping – a contest that is equal parts creativity and cutlery, as contestants try to design artful, decorative table settings in a variety of categories.For more info:L.A. County Fair 2019 Tablescaping Rules (pdf)Los Angeles County Fair BOOKS: New York Times Bestsellers – Fiction

CBS News

HARTMAN: Cat Grandpa (Video)The Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary in Green Bay, Wis., has been blessed with one of America’s most helpful volunteers: a brother at the St. Norbert Abbey named Terry Lauerman, a 76-year-old retired teacher who started coming in to brush the shelter’s special needs cats. But his mission quickly turns to slumber, and soon photos of Lauerman’s cat naps with the felines started going viral. Steve Hartman reports. For more info:Safe Haven Pet Sanctuary, Green Bay, Wis.Cat Grandpas 2020 Calendars

Singer Tanya Tucker, whose latest album, “While I’m Livin’,” is nominated for four Grammy Awards.

CBS News

MUSIC: A new dawn for Tanya Tucker | Watch VideoSince the ripe old age of 13, Tanya Tucker has had nearly two dozen Top-40 albums. And after more than 50 years on stage, with a new album that’s getting the best reviews of her career, she’s up this month for not just one but four Grammy nominations, more than any other country singer. CBS News’ Bob Schieffer sits down with the singer who was once country music’s wild child, and whose voice has never had more to offer than it does today.PREVIEW: Tanya Tucker: “I don’t think you could be successful unless you’ve had a lot of failures – and I’ve had some”You can stream Tanya Tucker’s “While I’m Livin'” by clicking on the embed below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):For more info:tanyatucker.comThe Birchmere, Alexandria, Virginia

“Kit Kat,” a San Joaquin kit fox, Vulpes macrotis mutica, at the Big Bear Alpine Zoo in Big Bear Lake, CA. This species is on the federal Endangered Species List.

Joel Sartore

OPINION: Joel Sartore on saving endangered species – and ourselves | Watch VideoIn order to help stabilize our planet’s life support systems, National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore says we must step up and find a problem to solve in our communities, and actually do something about it.For more info:joelsartore.com | The Photo Ark projectFollow @JoelSartore on Twitter and Facebook BOOKS: New York Times Bestsellers – Non-Fiction

CBS News

NATURE: Bison in snow (Extended Video)”Sunday Morning” takes us among bison riding out a snowstorm at Yellowstone National Park. Videographer: Alex Goetz.WEB EXCLUSIVES:

CBS News

CALENDAR: Week of January 6 | Watch Video”Sunday Morning” takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.

A 1958 photo of bandleader Lawrence Welk, the longtime TV host known for “champagne music.”

AP

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.