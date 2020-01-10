up-man-kills-brother-for-suspected-affair-with-wife,-arrested:-police

Anuj and Kallu Singh were arrested on Thursday. (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar:

A man and an accomplice have been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his 25-year-old brother suspecting an illicit relationship with his wife in Uttar Pradesh”s Muzaffarnagar district, police said.

Anuj and his brother-in-law Kallu Singh were arrested on Thursday in the case of Rajiv’s death in Kitas village, Ratanpuri station house officer MP Singh said.

On January 4, Anuj had lodged a complaint after Rajiv’s death and a case was registered against unidentified persons, he said.

It was found during investigation that Anuj and Kallu Singh were involved in the murder, the SHO said.

The duo confessed to have committed the crime suspecting an illicit relationship between Rajiv and Anuj’s wife.

A pistol that was allegeldy used in the killing has also been recovered, the officer added.