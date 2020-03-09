The Italian Olympic Committee has announced it has suspended all sports in the united kingdom until April 3.

The move employs an outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy, where there’s been 366 deaths and over 7,000 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus.

The suspension includes postponing all matches in Serie A but will not cover Italian clubs or national teams competing in continental competitions like the Champions League.

A definitive answer is expected within the next 24 hours over if the rugby league match between Catalans Dragons and Leeds, on Saturday because of be played, will just do it.

The organisers of rugby union’s European Champions Cup and Challenge Cup competitions, EPCR, the weekend of April 3-5 remain set to just do it say the quarter-final ties scheduled for.

