unseen-footage-of-david-bowie-that-was-‘lost’-until-now-is-to-be-shown-for-the-first-time

New footage of legendary musician David Bowie is set to be shown for the first time, after the previously unseen videos have finally been unearthed.

Fans of the singer will finally get to see the ‘experimental’ footage, which will be shown on the fourth anniversary of his death, this week.

The 30-minute video had been stored in a metal chest at Leicester’s De Montfort University by Martin Richardson, a professor at the university and a friend and collaborator of the singer.

The footage was shot in 1998 pm 35mm film and was used to produce a hologram of David for the album insert for his 1999 album Hours.

The video had been shot at David’s studio in New York and Professor Richardson revealed to the BBC: ‘Bowie said to me, “When you’ve done your bloody hologram it will be up and down the width and breadth of the country. I am going to make you famous.”

‘He got back on the sound stage and said, “Right, what do you want me to do?” and I thought, “I am going to direct David Bowie, the super rock star I idolised as a boy.”’

The footage will be shown to 300 lucky fans of the singer at Leicester’s National Space Centre on Friday, four years to the day since David died.

The singer passed away on 10 January 2016 after suffering cancer, just two days after his 69th birthday.

The footage sees the Starman walking towards the camera and striking several poses as they worked to get the right footage for the album insert, which was released on 500,000 copies of the record.

As well as the unseen footage, fans were also told that two new David Bowie releases would be coming in honour of what would have been his 73rd birthday.

Parlophone Records confirmed: ‘Parlophone Records is proud to announce DAVID BOWIE IS IT ANY WONDER?, a six track EP of unreleased and rare tracks to be released over six weeks.

‘The first of these is a previously unreleased version of The Man Who Sold The World, released today as a streaming-only 1 track digital single in celebration of both David’s birthday and the 50th anniversary of the writing and recording of this classic.

‘Five more songs will be released on a weekly basis from 17th January.’





