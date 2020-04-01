🔥UN's Cop26 climate talks postponed until 2021 amid coronavirus pandemic🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Key international climate talks due to take place in the UK in November have been postponed until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Cop26 meeting was set to take place at Glasgow’s Scottish Events Campus – which is being turned into a temporary Covid-19 field hospital – from November 9 to 20.

But an announcement from the UN’s climate body, the UNFCCC, and the UK Government said the summit would be pushed back to 2021 in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision to postpone was taken by the UNFCCC with the UK and its Italian partners in hosting Cop26, with dates in 2021 set out after further discussion.

More follows…