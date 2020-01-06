unrecognisable-hulk-hogan-teases-wwe-comeback-after-back-surgery-with-bearded-selfie

Hulk Hogan is still teasing something huge – and he looks unrecognisable in a post-surgery selfie as he has teased one more match at this year’s WrestleMania.

The WWE Hall of Famer is seen sporting a full beard in the snap after recently ditching his iconic handlebar moustache, and he gave his avid fans an update after undergoing his 10th operation on his back less than two months ago.

Looking absolutely ripped in his trademark tank top, he tweeted: ‘They said 4 months light weight then 6 months I could train slowly again after back surgery number 10, buuuttt at 7 weeks 4days my MANIACS can see I’m on the grind with my pizump on brother!

‘I mean PLIZEASE Wrestlemania is right around the corner Brother HollyWoodHH4Life (sic)’

Hogan – who returned to the company in 2018 after a three-year exile when he was caught up in a scandal after using racist language in a leaked tape – has been trying to drum up support to the idea of stepping between the ropes one more time.

The legendary grappler – whose real name is Terry Bollea – recently shared a few snaps of his new facial hair on Twitter, and appeared to hint at a return of the blonde and black he famously sported during his time as Hollywood Hogan in the nWo.

He tweeted: ‘Something really big is about to go down,HollyWoodHogan4Life”2Sweet” (sic)’

It appears as if the former world champion could be going back to his edgier look – and the change would be very timely after it was confirmed he would once again be joining the Hall of Fame, this time with his nWo teammates Sean Waltman, Kevin Nash and Scott Hall.

Others have wondered whether the new look could be for a potential big-screen role, with many Twitter users calling for a sequel to Hogan’s festive cult Christmas ‘classic’ – ok, it was panned by critics and spent just two weeks at the cinema – Santa With Muscles.

Let’s just wait and see, brother…





